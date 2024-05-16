The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will hit theaters on December 5, 2025, continuing the horror franchise.

The first movie unexpectedly earned $297 million at the box office, leading to the sequel getting the greenlight from Blumhouse and Universal.

The original director, Emma Tammi, will return for the sequel, maintaining the blend of horror and humor.

The horror is set to continue next year with Five Nights at Freddy's 2, as Deadline confirms that the sequel to the successful video game adaptation will hit the big screen on December 5, 2025. While Blumhouse had previously stated that the new movie would premiere in theaters next year, an official release date hadn't been disclosed. Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy are expected to continue their quest to avenge the crimes committed by William Afton (Matthew Lillard). While the studio hasn't shared plot details for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, it's safe to say that the sequel will bring a mix of horror and humor to the screen like its predecessor.

The plot of Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a young man struggling to find a job while taking care of his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). His job search would eventually lead him to the abandoned hallways of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where he would find a whole host of horrors. The animatronics that used to entertain families long ago are now haunted and out for revenge. As if that wasn't strange enough for Mike, he must prevent his sister from being hurt by the animatronics while figuring out the mystery behind the disappearance of his other sibling, Garrett.

Emma Tammi, who directed the first installment, has been confirmed to return for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Scott Cawthon, the creator of the original video games, will return as an executive producer for the sequel, alongside Jason Blum. No cast members from Five Nights at Freddy's have been confirmed to return at the moment, but Lillard previously mentioned that his contract with the studio presented the possibility of him appearing in future installments.

'Five Nights at Freddy's Frightened Off the Box Office Competition

Image via Universal Pictures

While the Five Nights at Freddy's video games have been fairly popular over the course of a decade, no one expected the film adaptation to earn $297 million at the global box office. Considering how the movie resonated with audiences, it's easy to understand why Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are looking to turn the story behind the frightening pizzeria into their next horror franchise. The screenplay for Five Nights at Freddy's was written by Tammi, Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback. When it comes to the script for the sequel, the studio hasn't confirmed who will be penning the next horror story, though it will likely pull some plot points from the game's sequels.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 premieres in theaters on December 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Prime Video.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

