The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is officially in development at Blumhouse and Universal, scheduled for release soon.

William Afton's return may bring more terror to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, following the success of the first movie.

Blumhouse is expanding its horror franchise with the sequel, set to start production soon for a new frightening story.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is officially in development at Blumhouse and Universal, according to an announcement made at CinemaCon 2024. The first installment premiered in theaters last year, and the sequel has been scheduled to hit the big screen in the fall of 2025. William Afton (Matthew Lillard) wasn't confirmed as dead by the time credits rolled on the video game adaptation, and he will have yet another opportunity of bringing terror to people who don't deserve it.

The first Five Nights at Freddy's movie earned more than $291 million at the global box office, making the eventual announcement of a sequel a matter of time. Blumhouse has always been open to turning their hits into franchises, and given the amount of source material created by Scott Cawthon surrounding Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, there's plenty of stories available to work on future installments if the company decides to do so. Production on the second Five Nights at Freddy's movie has seemingly already begun, giving the team behind the sequel plenty of time to work on the next frightening story featuring Freddy and his friends.

Josh Hutcherson led the story of the first movie by playing Mike Schmidt, a young man haunted by the death of his younger brother, while taking care of his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). After not being able to find a job due to a complicated record, Mike becomes the new night guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, without knowing that the place belonged to the man who took his brother's life. It remains to be seen when the events of the sequel take place, but knowing how Cawthon likes to explore the storytelling of the franchise, some sequences of it could be set in the past. If the sequel is based on the second game, just like its predecessor is loosely based on the first one, the story could turn out to be a prequel, due to how the video games' timeline is constructed.

Freddy's Is Blumhouse's New Franchise

Image via Universal Pictures

With the making of Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the animatronic bear and his friends will become a part of the diverse catalog of horror franchises Blumhouse has come up with in recent years. It was annnounced last year that the production company is currently working on sequels to both M3GAN and The Black Phone, ensuring the studio has stories to expand after the conclusion of the Halloween franchise in 2022. The multiple franchises running at the same time gives Blumhouse a good opportunity of striking gold multiple times in a single year, before audiences return to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

Five Nights at Freddy's is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

