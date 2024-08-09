The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's 2 script teased by creator Scott Cawthon, featuring Abby and new characters.

The original Five Nights at Freddy's game celebrated its tenth anniversary this week. To mark the occasion, Scott Cawthon, the creator of the games, came up with a special way to tease the sequel to the film adaptation of the story he created a decade ago. Cawthon shared an official page from the script of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 on social media. Alongside the sneak peek at what's to come in the sequel, Cawthon also posted three fake script pages to conceal the truth from audiences. It's up to the viewers to decide which page will come to life on the screen in 2025.

Two of these pages feature Abby (Piper Rubio), the young girl introduced in the first Five Nights at Freddy's movie. One of the pages shows Abby interacting with Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) and Toy Chica. Another one depicts a conversation between Abby and her older brother, Mike (Josh Hutcherson). The other two pages are unrelated to the events of the first movie, with one of them even portraying a conversation between new characters revealing that Fazbear Entertainmernt was involved with the military.

Five Nights at Freddy's followed Mike as he tried to find a way to remember who kidnapped his brother when he was younger. His quest eventually leads him to work at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned restaurant that thrived decades before the events of the adaptation. But when he realizes that the friendly animatronics that used to entertain families are actually possessed by the souls of missing children, his new job quickly turns into a quest for survival. Emma Tammi directed Five Nights at Freddy's, with the adaptation earning $297 million at the global box office.

What Will 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' Be About?

The premise of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is currently unknown. But Scott Cawthon has shared plenty of clues when it comes to what could happen in the sequel. Some behind-the-scenes images from the props department of the movie have shown that the team is ready to bring the animatronics from the second video game in the franchise to life. The second installment in the game series was actually a prequel that allowed players to learn more about William Afton's (played by Matthew Lillard in the movies) crimes. But considering that Abby wasn't featured in the video game series, it remains to be seen how these new robots will be introduced in the timeline of the movies.

You can check out the script page from Five Nights at Freddy's 2 below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on December 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.