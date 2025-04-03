It’s been almost two full years since the credits rolled on Blumhouse and Universal’s wildly successful adaptation of the beloved video game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and today, we finally have our first look at its highly anticipated sequel. Debuted before the eyes of CinemaCon attendees, the teaser has now made it out there for the rest of the world to enjoy. Welcoming fans back to the twisted and deadly world of Freddy Fazbear, the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 begins to get fans caught up with the four main characters played by Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (The Life of Chuck), Elizabeth Lail (You) and Piper Rubio (For All Mankind).

In the trailer, Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) shows up at Mike’s (Hutcherson) door to tell him that “they’re out there, Mike." When he asks where, she says, "everywhere." Then we see the Five Nights at Freddy's animatronics in schools, walking down roads, and in other public places before all hell breaks loose. See it for yourself below! The film will also be released exclusively in theaters after its predecessor received a day-and-date release on Peacock.

Who’s Behind ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’?

After striking gold as the director of the original film, director Emma Tammi is back at the helm to steer Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in the right direction. Prior to her time in the animatronic universe of Five Nights, she earned credits for small-screen productions like Into the Dark as well as feature-length titles, including The Wind. Leaving his mark on yet another movie from the spooky scary genre, Jason Blum serves as a producer for the follow-up feature under his Blumhouse Productions banner.

Proving that you can do horror for a PG-13 crowd, Five Nights at Freddy’s was one of the biggest titles of 2023. The movie quickly rocketed up the box office charts, earning a staggering $297.1 million at the global box office by the time it left cinemas. The film’s lower rating ensured that a younger crowd could turn up to theaters to see their favorite video game receive an on-screen telling, forcing the team to forgo some creative decisions that would have bounced it up to an R. Despite receiving less-than-savory reviews from critics, the cash earned by Five Nights at Freddy’s did all the talking when it came to the sequel, which was teased almost as soon as the first movie came out.

One by one, the folks involved with the original began manifesting the greenlight for a sequel, with stars like Hutcherson and Lillard keeping fans posted about where they were at in the process. Finally, around this time last year, we got the official word that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was a go and that its arrival wasn’t very far off. Since then, the team has been busy working on bringing fans a sequel worthy of their attention and today, we’re finally beginning to see the fruits of their labor.

Check out the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 above and stay tuned to Collider for more to come from CinemaCon.