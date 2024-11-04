A new shift will begin in 2025 with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and fans can’t wait for the animatronics to return. The sequel to the 2023 film starring Josh Hutcherson as the heroic night guard Mike, will bring back the cast for another adventure. The movie continues the trend of converting successful video game IPs into theatrical releases after the success of the debut feature that raged in cinemas despite being available on Peacock on the same day.

As fans’ excitement grows, Matthew Lillard, who plays villainous Willaim Afton gave an exciting update about the sequel. "To have a franchise like that is very exciting," Lillard told Entertainment Tonight. "'I always come back' is my last line of the movie, so I'm coming back, that's good,” he said of reprising his role. Though the actor also teased that the makers have heard fans’ voices and have taken some steps towards fan service as well for an “action packed” sequel. He said,

"Here's the great news – I think the fans fell in love with what we did, I think [creator Scott Cawthon] is the shepherd of this incredible project and I think collectively the filmmakers listened to some of the criticism that they got, and they're growing. I think this film is going to be tonally a little different. I think we're going to have a lot more. I think it's going to be an action-packed film. Again, I think it's fan-centric, and I think they're going to love it."

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Will Begin Filming Soon

While the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the original cast is set to return for the upcoming film. Lillard previously told Collider that the film will begin shooting at the start of November and shared his excitement, saying, “[Emma Tammi’s] great. She’s really lovely. And Josh is great. The whole cast is great, and I think we're all excited to come back. I think we learned a lot in the first film. I think the second film is going to sort of benefit from those things. We're all excited about where the movie is at right now.” A previously revealed poster for the feature promises the return of Freddy that bears an uncanny resemblance to "Toy Freddy" from the video game.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be releasing a little over one year from now, on Friday, December 5th, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. You can watch the original now on Prime Video.