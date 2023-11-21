The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's has been a huge financial success, making $271.9 million worldwide on a $20 million budget.

The film was Blumhouse's biggest opening in its history and broke records, including the biggest debut for a horror film directed by a woman.

Five Nights at Freddy's comes to digital on November 28 and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12.

2023 has been another amazing year for horror. Particularly if you are a fan of big franchises. The major release this past Halloween was Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the popular video game sensation of the same name. Now, after taking the box office by storm, Freddy Fazbear and his crew are making horror fans’ holiday season merry and bright with the film’s 4K and Blu-ray release.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released for purchase on digital on November 28 before scaring its way to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12. The release will be jam-packed with special features. This includes “Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen”, “Killer Animatronics” — the film's animatronics were all done practically — and “Five Nights in Three Dimensions.”

‘Five Nights at Freddy's’ Capped Off Blumhouse’s Stellar 2023

Close

While the quality of Five Nights at Freddy’s will be debated until the adaptation's inevitable sequel, the one thing you can’t argue is its massive financial success. Starting out as Blumhouse’s biggest opening in its history, it would go on to break a handful of records, including the biggest debut for a horror film directed by a woman (Emma Tammi). As it stands, the film has made $271.9 million worldwide on a very small $20 million budget and still remains in the weekly top five.

This is all the more impressive when you consider that Universal made the questionable decision of putting Five Nights day-and-date on Peacock. Although this is by far one of the most successful films to use this model, Universal definitely left money on the table as the home release fizzed out repeat theatrical viewings. Hopefully, when the sequel does happen, this release method will be as abandoned as Freddy’s Pizzeria.

Also, while Five Nights was far from the best horror film of the year, it did a good job of being an effective gateway genre experience for younger viewers. Moviegoers particularly gravitated to the film, with it receiving an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Was it as scary as the games? Absolutely not. However, the film’s great ensemble cast and Tammi’s commitment to the material made for a fun time at the movies. Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail share such wonderful chemistry, but it’s Matthew Lillard’s return to horror that makes this film worth a watch. As genre fans well know, he “always comes back.”

Where Is 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' Streaming?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently streaming on Peacock, but it’s also still in theaters. You can get your tickets on at Fandango before the physical media release gets nestled under your Christmas tree on December 12.

