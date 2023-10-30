The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's broke box office records with its global opening, becoming Blumhouse's biggest opening in history.

The film also sets records for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film directed by a woman and the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13-rated film.

With a successful debut and unresolved plot lines, a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's is likely on the horizon, as the franchise expands its world.

Eight years after a film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's was announced, the movie has finally made its way to the big screen. And thanks to the audience members who were eager to see live-action versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, the project has broken multiple box office records during its opening weekend. According to Bloody Disgusting, Emma Tammi's video game adaptation, Freddy's officially became Blumhouse's biggest global opening in history, going beyond what Halloween accomplished back in 2018. In addition to potentially becoming the most successful project the studio has put out, the movie about a haunted pizzeria still had a couple of tricks up its sleeve.

Five Nights at Freddy's also had the biggest opening weekend for a horror film directed by a woman, taking in $78 million at the domestic box office. The adaptation scored the biggest domestic opening weekend in Blumhouse's history, as well as the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13-rated film. The only horror releases that were able to have a better debut than Freddy and his friends were the two chapters of It, featuring Bill Skarsgård in the role of the cruel child-eating clown, Pennywise. There's no stopping the group of musical animatronics who might murder anyone who visits the restaurant after hours.

With a global debut of around $130 million, Five Nights at Freddy's is clearly a success for the production company, after their last attempt at launching a new franchise for themselves, The Exorcist: Believer, opened below expectations. With this year's debut of M3GAN and the announcement of a sequel to The Black Phone, it appears that the studio is looking to consolidate itself with a wide variety of franchises that could deliver one box office smash hit after another one. The future looks bright for the studio led by Jason Blum.

The Future of Five Nights at Freddy's

While a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's hasn't been officially announced, the fact that a couple of plot lines remained unresolved, and the credits teased more story to come, should be enough indication that Blumhouse and Universal expect to continue expanding the world of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Matthew Lillard had previously stated that his contract to play William Afton included multiple films, and with the box office performance the adaptation is establishing around the world, it might only be a matter of time before a second movie is announced.

Five Nights at Freddy's is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. You can find tickets here.