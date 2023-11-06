The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's achieved tremendous success at the box office despite negative reviews and a simultaneous release on streaming.

Studios shouldn't make day-and-date releases the norm, as exclusive theatrical windows can drive more viewers to theaters and lead to even higher box office earnings.

While streaming is here to stay, it shouldn't undercut a film's potential to make money at the box office, as there is something special about experiencing a new feature in a theater.

The results are in, and the new live-action horror feature, Five Nights at Freddy's, is a bonafide smash hit at the box office. Riding the wave of the fandom from the popular video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon, the new feature about eerie animatronics in a derelict pizza joint coming to life and terrorizing humans is garnering lots of excitement across the globe. The film earned $80 million in its opening weekend, becoming the third-biggest horror movie opening in cinematic history, and it’s already earned close to $217 million worldwide from a reported budget of only about $20 million. That is a fraction of the cost of most Hollywood blockbusters these days. This means that Blumhouse Productions and NBCUniversal have a goldmine on their hands, but there is something else that should be noted. Five Nights at Freddy's achieved all this success while also receiving a simultaneous day-and-date release in theaters and a streaming release on NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. While Five Nights at Freddy's overcame negative critical reviews and a day-and-date release to become a breakout box office success, studios shouldn’t let this convince them that the penchant for day-and-date release should become the norm.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

'Five Nights at Freddy's Could Have Made Way More at the Box Office

The problem with releasing Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters and streaming on the same day is that it arguably cannibalizes the film’s theatrical box office. Granted, Five Nights at Freddy's has a lower threshold for profitability than a film such as Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. However, Five Nights at Freddy's likely would’ve grossed an even higher box office opening weekend without the same-day release on Peacock. An exclusive theatrical window likely would have driven more potential viewers to theaters to check the film out on opening weekend, and it would have earned an even more impressive opening.

The last year has even seen some low or modestly budgeted horror films that were originally designed for streaming releases go to theaters first. Last year, the Paramount Pictures release Smile was originally produced as a Paramount+-only release for streaming. The $17 million picture instead received a theatrical release in September 2022, earning $105 million domestically and $217.4 million worldwide. The film was a breakout success with audiences and did brilliant business in theaters. Similarly, the latest reboot of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, with a budget under $20 million, was also given an exclusive theatrical release window. Evil Dead Rise is another horror picture that was originally supposed to be released straight-to-streaming before Warner Bros. opted to open the film in theaters first. Evil Dead Rise went on to become the highest-earning Evil Dead film to date, grossing nearly $150 million worldwide.

These films were originally designed and conceived by their respective studios to initially debut on their streaming services. However, cooler heads prevailed, and the distribution executives opted to go to theaters first. The gambles paid off, and the films became huge success stories. Smile certainly became a brand-new IP and potential franchise for Paramount. Evil Dead, while already an established IP, enjoyed even more lucrative success than the previous franchise reboot released in theaters back in 2013. Blumhouse and Universal undoubtedly left money on the table by opting not to give Five Nights at Freddy's an exclusive theatrical window. Considering the film is performing well with audiences, it also hinders positive word-of-mouth from spreading in subsequent weeks and building the theatrical box office take.

Horror is one of the entertainment industry's most profitable genres at the post-COVID box office because it enables high-concept stories at extremely low budgets. That means the financial risk for films for a project such as Five Nights at Freddy's is much lower than, say, The Marvels, which cost well over $200 million. Not to mention, Five Nights at Freddy's already has a huge built-in fanbase that is keenly aware of and dialed into the property from the video game series. With Five Nights at Freddy's dedicated and rabid fanbase, much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film comes in at a fraction of the cost. With all that in mind, undercutting the film’s chances to make bigger money at the box office doesn't make a lot of sense.

Is There Any Value in Same-Day Theatrical and Streaming Releases?

Now, in defense of the same-day theatrical and streaming releases, some viewers still aren't comfortable going back to theaters. Releasing a movie such as Five Nights at Freddy's on streaming the same day as its theatrical release offers at-home and streaming viewers something new to watch sooner than usual. NBCUniversal and Blumhouse have also had success with day-and-date releases in the past, such as their recent Halloween sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Both sequels had simultaneous releases in theaters and on Peacock to relative success. Additionally, NBC Universal and parent company Comcast thought the simultaneous release would play better to Five Nights at Freddy's fanbase. That play, at least on the surface, appears to have worked out because it still performed successfully in theaters, and the Peacock launch drew record-breaking streaming numbers on the platform. But would they have benefited even more if they just stuck to the theatrical release and left it off Peacock for just a month? While we might never know for sure, its significant drop in its second weekend probably wouldn't have happened if it was;t available on Peacock yet.

Streaming Isn't Going Anywhere — But It Can't Replace Theaters

This is a personal opinion, but it seems strange to push a brand-new, potential franchise starter out on streaming and in theaters the same day because the streaming service isn't going anywhere. Some people may still not be keen on going to the theaters to watch Five Nights at Freddy's now, but if it’s on streaming in six to eight weeks, or slightly longer, what difference does it truly make? Many of the major studios or content providers now have their own streaming services, and while we might not have every single one five years from now, streaming is here to stay. So, why undercut a film's box office or money-making potential to try and force streaming numbers to increase? That potential for a film to debut impressive numbers on streaming will still exist even after a new film enjoys an exclusive theatrical release window.

While Five Nights at Freddy's still did very well theatrically with a day-and-date release, such instances are the exceptions to the rule rather than the norm. Case in point, the many films that underwent simultaneous releases in 2021 suffered as a result without having a true theatrical window, along with a theatrical scene still reeling and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of preference for theatrical or streaming, the way people consume and experience media has fundamentally changed, and media is leaning more toward the direction of streaming content. That said, there is still something magical about experiencing a new feature in a nice theater for the first time, whether it's Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, or even Five Nights at Freddy's.

Ultimately, viewers can decide for themselves on the format where they would like to experience the terror of Five Nights at Freddy's. The film is still playing in theaters now, and it's also available to stream on Peacock.

