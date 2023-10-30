The Big Picture Friends star Matthew Perry's passing has deeply affected family, friends, and fans.

Despite mixed reviews, the horror adaptation Five Nights at Freddy's had a surprisingly successful opening weekend, earning over $130 million worldwide, surpassing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for the top spot.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP over the weekend have left those involved optimistic about a positive outcome in the near future. Stay tuned for updates in today's episode of Collider Dailies.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

In addition to the massively impressive opening weekend of Five Nights at Freddy’s and the weekend negotiations of SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, discuss the tragic passing of actor and comedian Matthew Perry and the legacy he’s left on Hollywood. You can catch today’s episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Over the weekend, news of Matthew Perry’s passing shook family, friends, and fans. The 54-year-old had become a staple in many homes, having portrayed the quick-witted Chandler Bing in Friends, the sitcom that dominated the air for a decade. Though Perry wrestled with addiction, his light shone through in his comedy in films like Almost Heroes, 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, and Fools Rush In. According to those who worked alongside him, his lasting legacy will not only be the laughter that accompanies every exasperated quip and sardonic look of Chandler in Central Perk, but his heart, his genius, and his bravery and dedication in sharing his own journey. Maggie and John share their thoughts and which of Perry's projects they have fond memories of.

Our hosts also review the astounding box office earnings for Blumhouse Production’s Five Nights at Freddy’s for the horror adaptation’s opening weekend. Despite its day-and-date debut in theaters and on Peacock’s streaming service, the video game adaptation still managed to dethrone Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for the top spot, raking in over $130 million worldwide. From director Emma Tammi, Freddy’s sits at an underwhelming 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans have shown up and out for what looks to be the first of a new franchise, giving the movie a solid A- on CinemaScore.

And finally, John and Maggie discuss where SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP stand currently, following negotiations made over the weekend. Reportedly, what was brought to the table this time left those involved hopeful for a positive outcome sooner rather than later. You can check it all out in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

