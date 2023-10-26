After years upon years in development hell, the homicidal mascots of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria are finally set to welcome movie theater audiences with the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's. Produced by horror juggernaut Blumhouse Productions, the long-gestating adaptation of the viral video game series of the same name has been in the works for almost a decade, passing through several directors and creative teams. The film takes place in what can only be described as a Chuck E. Cheese from hell, following a down-on-his-luck security guard named Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) as he slowly but surely discovers that the playful animatronic animals he's been paid to protect are much more sinister than they appear. Despite starting as a relatively simple indie horror game (and one that somehow became very popular with young children), the Five Nights at Freddy's series has a surprising amount of intricate lore and background for its now-iconic characters. If the debut trailer of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie is any indication, the film seems to stay true to the source material, likely at least in part due to the screenwriting contribution from series creator Scott Cawthon.

Five Nights at Freddy's premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 27, 2023. To see which humans and robots will be appearing in the highly anticipated project, read below for our cast and character guide.

Five Nights at Freddy's Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Josh Hutcherson plays the main protagonist of Five Nights at Freddy's, making this the actor's first major film based on an established IP since starring in The Hunger Games series. Mike Schmidt appears to be the heroic stand-in for the player character in the Five Nights at Freddy's games. Like the players of the games, Schmidt is hired as a night guard for the practically defunct Freddy Fazbear's Pizza - a once-popular family entertainment center that has a dark, complicated history. Unlike the nameless, voiceless player character from the games, Schmidt is a bit more fleshed out, taking the job to support his financially struggling family. As soon as he realizes that the place he's been paid to guard is filled with possessed animatronics, he begins to think that this dangerous job may not be worth the money.

Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan

Fan-favorite Scream actor Matthew Lillard finally returns to his horror roots in Five Nights at Freddy's, though there may be much more to his seemingly simple supporting character. As seen in the trailer, Steve Raglan appears to be a simple career counselor who gets Mike Schmidt the job of security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Sounds simple enough, but when Lillard was first cast in the film, fans almost universally assumed he would be a perfect fit for another character, William Afton. That may or may not be the case, but we'll go into more detail about the monster that is William Afton when we discuss another character later in the guide. Until then, Raglan does seem weirdly excited that Schmidt took the job as a night guard for the haunted restaurant.

Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

You star Elizabeth Lail is playing the character of Vanessa, another figure who has a complicated history in the Five Nights at Freddy's games. The trailer depicts Vanessa as a friendly police officer who is working with Mike to uncover the mystery behind the murders connected to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, even buying into the theory that the restaurant's animatronics are possessed by the murdered children. In the games, Vanessa (voiced by Heather Masters) made her first proper appearance in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. There, she appears as a strict but overall ordinary security guard trying to find the young intruder, Gregory (Marta Svetek). It isn't until later that we learn that Vanessa is a homicidal mascot herself, taking the name of Vanny after being corrupted by William Afton.

Piper Rubio as Abby

The last major human character (that we know of) that appears in Five Nights at Freddy's is Abby, played by Unstable star Piper Rubio. Abby appears to be a relative in the care of Mike Schmidt, though her exact connection to the protagonist isn't yet known. She joins Mike on his shift at the pizzeria, expecting a nice quiet night around the seemingly friendly inanimate characters. That all changes when the characters turn out to be completely animate, supposedly desiring to make Abby just like them. We also see that Abby forms a close connection with the elusive and mysterious Golden Freddy at some point in the film.

Cory Williams as Taxi Driver

One of the main reasons why the Five Nights at Freddy's series is the success that it is can be attributed to the YouTube personalities who played the various games. One of those individuals has a cameo in Five Nights at Freddy's with Cory Williams, better known by his YouTube handle, CoryxKenshin. Williams gets a quick nod at the end of the main trailer, being a taxi driver who picks up Abby after a presumably tough night fighting off deadly animatronics. He's also spooked to see she's joined by a colossal Golden Freddy but chalks it up to just a weird late-night occurrence.

Freddy Fazbear

The Chuck E. Cheese of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is undoubtedly Freddy Fazbear, the uncannily creepy lead singer of the Fazbear Trio. At first glance, though his design is certainly unsettling, Freddy appears to be your average family-friendly mascot, singing to the guests of his esteemed pizzeria. Underneath the permanent smile and mechanical skeleton lies the tortured soul of a child, now a ghost after being murdered by Fazbear Entertainment co-founder, William Afton. The same fate befell the other animatronics of the pizzeria, and they now stalk and attack any adult that enters their domain. They do have a softer spot for kids, but Freddy and his crew often express their affection by stuffing anything with a pulse into leftover animatronic suits. Freddy and the other animatronics are brought to life with practical effects courtesy of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Bonnie

Secondly, there's Bonnie, the guitarist bunny, who is yet another possessed animatronic. Bonnie is actually one of the first enemies players encounter in the original Five Nights at Freddy's game, slowly making his way toward the security room to deliver a swift jump scare to the security guard. Bonnie often hangs out alongside Chica, the two trying to break into the security office from both hallways. As scary as the three aforementioned monstrosities are, they're not the most significant threat in Freddy Fazbear's Pizza after dark.

Chica

The third member of the Fazbear Trio, Chica is, you guessed it, another animatronic that's become the host of a vengeful murdered soul. Like her peers, Chica seems like a normal animatronic during the day (remarkably creepy teeth aside). By night, she goes on the hunt for intruders in the pizzeria, hoping to eventually find the man responsible for robbing her of a peaceful afterlife. Chica also walks around with a cupcake with a face, appropriately named Mr. Cupcake. Her little pink companion is also likely a possessed ghost looking for peace.

Foxy

A unique entry among the animatronics of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, none of the robots pursue their prey quite as ferociously as Foxy does. Most of the animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy's move leisurely, only changing positions when the security guard isn't looking. Foxy, a hook-handed one-eyed pirate, doesn't abide by those rules. Instead, the guard will have to keep an eye on the fox at all times. If they don't, Foxy will sprint at full speed toward their target, easily being the fastest animatronics in the building and one of the deadliest.

Springtrap

The last villainous animatronic that appears in the film is a somewhat surprising addition, yet one of the franchise's most significant characters. Springtrap didn't make an appearance in the series until Five Nights at Freddy's 3, which took place in a horror attraction based on the notorious pizzeria. As per the lore, the big twist came when it was revealed that Springtrap is the zombified corpse of William Afton - the Fazbear Entertainment co-owner turned serial killer. An ironic fate for the man responsible for the various atrocities in the Five Nights at Freddy's Universe.

Golden Freddy

Golden Freddy is, far and away, one of the most mysterious characters in the series, popping up in the games almost at random. Judging from the trailer, it looks like Golden Freddy is the only friendly animatronic in the film, forming a friendship with young Abby (though perhaps Golden Freddy's true identity is more than we think).

