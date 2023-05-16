October 27 might be a few months away, but Blumhouse has released the first posters for the highly-anticipated cinematic adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's. The character posters for the upcoming film introduce audiences to Freddy, Foxy, Chica, and Bonnie, the lovely animatronics who love to perform music for children, while holding a dark secret of their own. Alongside the individual illustrations, the studio also shared a single image containing the four characters, with a sinister red light coming from their eyes. Enter the mystery, as you try to solve the puzzle behind this story while surviving the night.

In the original 2014 game, a security guard is hired to look over Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place, where fantasy and fun come to life. Over the course of his shift, the guard realizes the robots can move on their own, and the only thing he can do is use the limited amount of power the facility has to close the doors that lead to his office. The game was created by Scott Cawthon and, because he was an independent developer, he resorted to making the animatronics the only characters capable of moving during the terrifying nights, while the player's security guard remained in one place.

The upcoming film adaptation will be based on the complicated backstory introduced during the latter games in the series, tie-on novels, and illustrated stories. William Afton (Matthew Lillard) is a brilliant inventor and entrepreneur, as well as one of the owners of the titular restaurant chain. However, he occasionally wears a yellow bunny suit to go on angry killing sprees, with children being his sole target. After some time taking young lives during his time off, William realizes that the animatronics from the restaurants appear to move on their own. Could the two events be related?

A Story About Revenge and Redemption

In the video games, William seemed unstoppable. There was no one around to help the children, while the villain continued to be consumed by his thirst for blood. Mike, played by Josh Hutcherson in the upcoming movie, began to trace the mystery behind the haunted locations by going from restaurant to restaurant, getting every piece of information he could. With the Halloween franchise reaching its conclusion last year, it might be time for Universal and Blumhouse to look for a new horror franchise to thrill audiences every now and then. Is everyone ready for Freddy?

You can check out the official posters for Five Nights at Freddy's below, before the movie opens in theatres and becomes available to stream on Peacock on October 27:

