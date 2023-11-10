Five Nights at Freddy's has easily proven itself to be a massive box-office surprise as it has delighted both audiences and long-time fans of the franchise. The film's continued massive success and enthusiasm surrounding the franchise as a whole will only continue to be explored in the inevitable sequels of the film and the continuation of the iconic lore and story. However, the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is well known for its expansive lore and characters, allowing various options for characters to appear in a possible sequel.

Especially considering how the film sets up a sequel with a variety of continuing storylines, there are a number of different variables and directions that they can take the sequel. If there's one thing that the franchise as a whole is known for, it's its wide and expansive cast of characters and variations of characters over the years, even further increasing the opportunities that the sequel can take.

10 Toy Animatronics

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' (2014)

Introduced in the original Five Nights at Freddy's sequel, the toy animatronics are a collection of improved and more technologically advanced versions of the classic cast of characters. Created as replacements for the now withered and broken original animatronics, they have a much more child-friendly and toy-like appearance, even being molded and made of plastic. However, they still prove themselves to be just as dangerous and deadly as the original cast and have become a staple of the franchise after their introduction early in the series.

As the initial Five Nights at Freddy's movie focuses primarily on the cast and location from the first game, it makes sense that a sequel would delve into and focus on the primary animatronics from the second game. Even putting aside the second game's unexpected placement in the timeline, the toy animatronics could very easily find themselves as a great addition to the world set up by the film. There are already inklings of these animatronics making their debut in the movies, as one of the animatronics from this group, Balloon Boy, makes frequent appearances as a toy throughout the movie.

9 Withered Animatronics

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' (2014)

Also making their premiere appearance in the original sequel, the withered animatronics are actually the same classic four animatronics from the first game, yet now abandoned after falling into severe disrepair. They found themselves to be replaced by the newer and more advanced toy animatronics, yet are still present throughout the game as additional dangerous threats to look out for at night. These designs easily ramp up the terrifying and unnerving nature of their designs, making the classic characters somehow even more deadly than before.

Depending on the direction that they decide to take the sequel in, showing the passage of time and having the classic crew transform into their withered and destroyed counterparts could make for a great evolution of the story. Especially seeing how the movie leaves the original crew of animatronics living on their own in the film's ending, seeing them on their own and without care would be a great workaround in getting the iconic withered animatronics to make their big screen debut.

8 Mangle

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' (2014)

One of the new and most original animatronics introduced in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, The Mangle is a toy version of the classic animatronic Foxy, except with a new white and pink coloring scheme. However, unlike the other toy animatronics, which are simply new designs on classic characters, Mangle is much more defined as its own character with its own unique quirks. Most notably, the character is completely destroyed and disfigured, with the majority of its robotic exoskeleton being exposed, allowing it to transform and morph its body on a whim.

Mangle is one of the most unique and defined characters in the second game, leading them to be a perfect choice for a familiar yet refreshing character to be added to a sequel on the big screen. Their appearance also gives them a lot of defined differences aside from the rest of the cast, making for much more inventive and creative possibilities when it comes to translating the character to film. Especially if the rest of the toy animatronics find their way into the sequel, it would only make sense if Mangle was also included.

7 The Puppet

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' (2014)

The Puppet is an original animatronic created for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, whose appearance and attributes make it one of the most singular and unique animatronics in the entire franchise. On top of being one of the most recognizable and visually striking animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the character has major ramifications and significance to the entire overarching story of the franchise as a whole.

The Puppet is all but confirmed when it comes to its inclusion in the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel, as the film leaves a number of clues and hints pointing towards its inclusion as the next film's big villain. The character's massive overarching importance and relevance to the lore and story of Five Nights at Freddy's makes them easily one of the most exciting inclusions for a sequel, opening up the door for many iconic moments from the games.

6 Fredbear

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' (2014)

Fredbear was one of the first animatronics ever made chronologically in the series, being one of two animatronics alongside Spring Bonnie to be used for the first-ever location, Fredbear's Family Diner. The character was most commonly kept in the background in easter eggs and surrounded in mystery in the early parts of the series, before attaining his most prominent appearance as a nightmare animatronic in Five Nights at Freddy's 4.

Fredbear's companion animatronic, Spring Bonnie, is more commonly recognized as the spring suit animatronic used by William Afton to commit his murders, as seen in the final act of the movie. Seeing as how Spring Bonnie has already made his big screen debut, there is potential for the original mascot of the series fo find his way onto the big screen as well. This could most easily be done through a flashback of sorts, if the sequel took its time to delve into the origins and beginnings of the pizzeria chain and the secrets surrounding William Afton's killings.

5 Circus Baby

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location' (2016)

Circus Baby is one of the most iconic and important Five Nights at Freddy's characters to be introduced outside the original four games in the series. The character is the leading mascot for a sister chain to the classic Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, and was created with a number of dastardly and bloodthirsty intentions. The character defines itself as one of the most prominent antagonists in the later half of the series and is one of the most iconic animatronics outside the classic crew.

While Circus Baby's importance in the Five Nights at Freddy's story means that it may take a few movies before she is majorly introduced as the major threat she is, her icon status makes her one of the most requested characters not yet on the big screen. What also makes the character, so enthralling compared to other animatronics is her defined role from the get-go as a truly villainous animatronic, not simply being coerced or controlled to do evil deeds, but born from the ground up to be a murderous machine.

4 Helpy

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's Pizzeria Simulator' (2017)

Helpy is a major mascot character created for the purpose of helping the main character in a variety of tasks throughout the later games in the series, including Five Nights at Freddy's Pizzeria Simulator. While not as prominent when it comes to the importance of the overarching story and lore, the character is easily one of the most prominent when it comes to the core gameplay of Pizzeria Simluator, and has made a number of subsequent major appearances throughout the series.

With such a wide and expansive cast of characters throughout the long history of Five Nights at Freddy's, there are bound to be a number of simple and comedically focused characters to be created. Helpy is one such character that has become the icon for simple and goofy characters that bring levity and light to the ongoing horrors at hand throughout the series. Especially with his iconic status in the series, it makes sense for Helpy to make an appearance in the movies, even if it's as a collection of easter eggs, akin to Balloon Boy's appearances in the movie.

3 Glamrock Animatronics

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach' (2021)

Some of the latest and most modern versions of the classic animatronic cast, the Glamrock animatronics are the main cast of mascots for the latest pizzeria location. They are some of the most technologically advanced and sophisticated animatronics that the series has ever seen, having complete personalities thanks to AI. They find themselves being reprogrammed to become much more deadly during the game, yet are also shown to be very kind and evolving throughout the course of the game.

As the latest crew and versions of a number of these iconic characters, it may seem like a stretch to have these renditions of the characters already finding their way onto the big screen. However, the movie has prominently shown that it will use characters from modern games. Most specifically, Vanessa was also a character introduced in Security Breach, but was reworked and retooled to fit into the story of the movie, showing that the same thing can easily be done with these modern animatronics.

2 A Markiplier Cameo

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery' (2019)

Image via Markiplier

Mark Fischbach, most commonly known for his YouTube channel Markiplier, was one of the first and most prominent YouTubers who helped launch Five Nights at Freddy's into the major status that it holds today. His playthroughs and videos covering the series are attributed to playing a massive part in notarizing the series as a whole, and has even made a cameo appearance as a canon character in Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery.

It's no surprise that the Five Nights at Freddy's movie is filled to the brim with easter eggs and cameos, including a wide array of YouTubers who helped make the series what it is to this day. However, it came to a shock to many fans that Markiplier, despite his undeniable impact on the franchise as a whole, didn't find his way into the movie. While there were plans to include him in the film, scheduling issues with Mark's own film, Iron Lung, had the plans fall through. The sequel opens up the door for that planned Markiplier cameo to finally come to fruition.

1 Henry Emily

First Appearance: 'Five Nights at Freddy's: The Silver Eyes' (2015)

While only sparsely appearing in the games, Henry Emily is one of the most important and prominent human characters in the entire series, rivaling William Afton himself for impact on the entire franchise. Henry was William's old partner from the very beginning of the story, and helped with the creation of the very first animatronics in the series, acting as a heroic foil to the series' primary antagonist. Henry would find himself against Afton throughout the series, most notably in Five Nights at Freddy's: Pizzeria Simulator.

Especially with the film adaptations of Five Nights at Freddy's delving into and exploring the vast lore of the series, it makes sense to delve into the origins and include the parallel figure to Afton himself in Henry. William Afton already had his time in the spotlight in the film as the major villain, and with so many mysteries and origins left unsolved within the film, Henry makes for the perfect character whose inclusion sheds light on these mysteries.

