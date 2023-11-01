Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's.

The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's is not a scary horror film, lacking suspense and tension throughout its runtime.

The animatronic villains, although scary when still, lose their impact in the film due to slow and constant movement.

The Weeping Angels episode of Doctor Who effectively portrays scary, unmoving monsters, which could have been a better inspiration for Five Nights at Freddy's.

You wouldn't be blamed for thinking of the beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, while watching Five Nights at Freddy's. The Chuck E. Cheese satire has set yet another significant precedent for video game movies following the wildly lucrative The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as Five Nights at Freddy's is shattering box office records despite releasing the same day on streaming. Hopefully, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse don't take the wrong lessons from the day and date hit, but regardless, the unprecedented success of Five Nights at Freddy's is still a big win for movie theaters amidst the struggles of the ongoing industry strikes. That box office gold must mean that Five Nights at Freddy's is a fantastic horror film, right? Well...

Is Five Nights at Freddy's the worst horror movie of 2023? Oh, no. Hell, it isn't even the worst movie released by Blumhouse this month (*cough* The Exorcist: Believer *cough*). However, it also has a long list of problems, with the most significant one among them being a cardinal sin of horror movie — Five Nights at Freddy's just isn't scary. In fact, the film almost feels aggressively un-scary, featuring virtually no moments of suspense or tension during its nearly two-hour runtime. It's a shame because making a decently scary Five Nights at Freddy's movie should be an easy task, as its notorious animatronic villains are already plenty scary enough when they're just standing still.

That is precisely the problem. The villains of Five Nights at Freddy's are scary when they're stagnant, but they're constantly making (extremely slow) movements in the film. It's a bizarre misstep that really should have looked to one of the most famous episodes of Doctor Who for more effective monsters and how to portray them. That episode, of course, is Doctor Who Season 3, Episode 10, which introduced audiences everywhere to the silent and unmoving horrors that are the Weeping Angels.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror

What Are the Weeping Angels in 'Doctor Who'?

Image via BBC

As of this writing, Season 3, Episode 10 of Doctor Who has a near-perfect score on IMDb out of 23,000+ reviews, and for good reason. Not only does it feature the oh-so iconic line of "wibbly wobbly... time-y wimey... stuff," but it also represents one of the select times in the series when Doctor Who goes full-blown horror. The wacky time-traveling antics of the Doctor (David Tennant) take a backseat to the terrifying new world presented by the Weeping Angels. An all-new threat that makes the Daleks look like R2-D2 (at least, more than they already do), the Weeping Angels are a species of humanoids that appear as if they were ordinary statues. Make no mistake, though, as these are hostile predators that will make quick work of their prey if you let them. What makes the Weeping Angels unique is how they hunt their prey. Even though they look like ordinary statues, that is only the case if you're looking at them.

The Weeping Angels can only move if there is no human eye contact with them. Turn your back on them for one second, and they will sneak up on you with terrifying speed. Even blinking will give the Angels more than enough time to get close to you. This is something that Sally (Carey Mulligan) and Larry (Finlay Robertson) discover firsthand as they attempt to flee from the voracious monsters. The episode even ends with a fourth wall break of the Doctor telling the audience not to break eye contact with statues they suspect are Weeping Angels, implying that some stone facades you walk past may be monsters in disguise.

Narratively, the Angels are already scary, but they're made even scarier through how the show presents them. When Sally and Larry look away from the monsters, we, as an audience, don't get to see how the Angels move. We're left to wonder how they can catch their prey and what they intend to do with them. That alone is far more effective than a jarring CGI cutaway or an expressionless, slow-moving prosthetic.

Freddy and His Friends are Not Scary in 'Five Nights at Freddy's

Close

Unlike the Weeping Angels, we see Freddy and his animatronic companions move, but not exactly with extreme swiftness. What we mean by that is that these possessed robots are slow. Like... really slow. As in, they make the zombies from The Walking Dead look like The Flash. The only exception is Foxy, who sprints towards his prey once they're cornered, but the jarring shift to CGI makes any scare quality minute. In all fairness, we must applaud the incredible and game-accurate puppets and costumes used to bring Freddy Fazbear and his friends to life. They look like they jumped out of the video game, and we'll always applaud practical effects in the CG-abundant world we live in today. What isn't great is how these effects are implemented, as their agonizingly slow movements make us wonder how they can kill anyone. There's a good chance that the slowness is a result of the intricate practical costumes, but if that's the case, why not make it so they only move when the characters aren't looking?

The 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2014 Game Uses Freddy and the Animatronics Effectively

Image via ScottGames

After all, that is exactly how the original game portrayed the now-iconic animatronics. As players portray the security guard in the 2014 game (whom Josh Hutcherson's character is a stand-in for), the notorious robots don't move a muscle when they're on the cameras. They only inch closer and closer to the player when they aren't looking. Again, the only exception is Foxy, who sprints toward the security room if the player doesn't give him enough attention. However, the other animatronics get a lot faster with a jump scare should the player get a game over, and that is what makes their non-existent prior movements so scary! A malignant creature that has the ability to kill in an instant yet simply chooses not to is a quality that adds instant horror value to the iconic IP, which is why it has stood the test of time for so many years. It's just a shame that Doctor Who understood why stillness is scary in 2007 while Five Nights a Freddy's struggles with that in 2023.

Five Nights at Freddy's is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.

Watch on Peacock