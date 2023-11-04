The Big Picture Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's had a massive first week at the box office, setting records and surpassing $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide.

The film defied poor reviews and a simultaneous streaming release to become one of the few movies to reach $100 million domestically while on streaming platforms.

A quiet weekend overall impacted box office, which fell below $60 million.

Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s will top a quiet weekend at the domestic box office, registering one of the steepest second weekend declines in recent memory. The film added $5.4 million on its second Friday of release, taking its running domestic total to $99.6 million. Five Nights at Freddy's is expected to generate an estimated $17 million this weekend, marking a humongous 78% drop from the last weekend, when it grossed a record-setting $80 million. Incidentally, this weekend was earmarked by Warner Bros. for the highly-anticipated Dune: Part 2, which was delayed as a response to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The epic sequel's absence could be felt acutely, as overall business this weekend fell below $60 million.

Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy’s had a phenomenal first week at the box office. Not only did the movie set a Halloween record in its opening weekend, it also delivered the top horror debut of the year and the best opening in producer Blumhouse’s history. The horror film is passing the $100 million mark at the domestic box office as we speak, just two days after topping $150 million worldwide — all against a reported budget of just $20 million.

Five Nights at Freddy’s also defied poor reviews and a day-and-date release on the Peacock streaming service, where it delivered record viewership figures. The movie is now among only a handful of titles that passed the $100 million mark domestically despite being released simultaneously on streaming. Other movies on this exclusive list include Black Widow ($183 million), Jungle Cruise ($117 million), Dune ($108 million) and Godzilla vs. Kong ($101 million).

Top 5 Friday Gross Five Nights at Freddy's $5.4 million Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour $3.6 million Killers of the Flower Moon $1.945 million Priscilla $1.942 million The Exorcist: Believer $600,000

The Power of Taylor Swift

Image via Taylor Swift

Holding on to the number two spot, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is eyeing $12 million in its fourth weekend, for a running domestic total of $164 million. The movie also began the second leg of its international rollout on Friday, November 3, having already generated over $200 million worldwide so far. The number three spot went to Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which generated $1.945 million on its third Friday, taking its running domestic total to $47 million. The big-budget epic is probably going to find it impossible to recover costs theatrically, after having passed the $100 million mark worldwide only a couple of days ago, but it seems like the film's theatrical run is serving more as publicity for its eventual streaming release.

On its first Friday in wide release, director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla grossed a handsome $1.942 million from 1,300-odd theaters, claiming the number four spot. The movie delivered a strong per-theater average last weekend, when it opened in four New York and Los Angeles locations. A biopic on the life of Priscilla Presley, the wife of Elvis Presley, the controversial film has been presented as an antithesis to director Baz Luhrmann's crowd-pleasing, Oscar-nominated Elvis, which grossed nearly $300 million globally last year. Universal's The Exorcist: Believer took the number five spot with $600,000 on its fifth Friday. The film's running domestic total now stands at a disappointing $61 million.

Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer re-launched in over 400 IMAX locations this weekend, where it grossed an estimated $120,000. This takes the blockbuster's running domestic total to $324.4 million, as it makes a fresh bid to first pass the $950 million mark globally, and then, if things work out, the coveted $1 billion milestone. The biographical thriller opened in July against Barbie, in what came to be known as the "Barbenheimer" event, which generated over $2.2 billion worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

