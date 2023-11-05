The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's topped the box office during a slow weekend that was supposed to see the release of Dune: Part Two.

Five Nights at Freddy's experienced a significant drop in its second weekend, but it still joined a small group of films that earned over $100 million domestically despite a day-and-date streaming release.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film continues to perform well at the box office, surpassing expectations and grossing nearly $14 million in its fourth weekend, contributing to its total of almost $170 million domestically.

The marketplace is clearly missing Dune: Part Two, which was originally slated to release this weekend before being delayed to next year owing to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Instead, Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s topped what turned out to be one of the lowest-grossing weekends at the domestic box office this year. The horror film, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise, plummeted by over 75% in its second weekend of release, after delivering a record opening a week ago.

The movie grossed an estimated $19 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $113 million mark. The film’s $80 million domestic debut set numerous records – it was the biggest Halloween debut ever, and the biggest in Blumhouse’s history – but it was also front-loaded. The franchise’s fans came out in large numbers to check the movie out on opening weekend, defying a day-and-date streaming release, but the poor reviews seem to have deterred any return business.

Despite that, Five Nights at Freddy’s is now among only five films to have grossed more than $100 million domestically despite a day-and-date streaming release, joining the likes of Black Widow ($183 million), Jungle Cruise ($117 million), Dune ($108 million) and Godzilla vs. Kong ($101 million).

Top 5 Weekend Gross Five Nights at Freddy’s $19.4 million Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour $13.7 million Killers of the Flower Moon $7 million Priscilla $5 million Radical $2.5 million

Taylor Swift Has Come to the Industry’s Rescue Again

Image via Taylor Swift

As it did in its record-setting opening weekend, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is proving to be the saving grace at the box office once again. The movie is exceeding expectations in its fourth weekend, adding nearly $14 million to its domestic tally. The Eras Tour has now grossed almost $170 million domestically, as it enters the second leg of its international rollout this weekend with over $200 million in the bank globally.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is taking the number three spot for the second weekend in a row. The three and a half hour epic, produced by Apple, grossed an estimated $7 million this weekend, finally cracking the $50 million mark domestically. Killers of the Flower Moon was produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, and is the first film produced by a streamer to get a proper theatrical run. But despite the involvement of A-list talent both in front of and behind the camera, and excellent reviews, the film is going to have a tough time recovering its budget theatrically. Globally, the movie passed the $100 million mark a few days ago.

The fourth spot this weekend was claimed by director Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed Priscilla, a drama about the complex relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Pegged as an antithesis to Baz Luhrmann’s hit Elvis biopic from a couple of years ago, the movie grossed a little over $5 million in its first weekend of wide release. The top five was rounded out by the inspirational Mexican drama Radical, starring Eugenio Derbez, which edged out The Exorcist: Believer with $2.5 million across its first three days of release from just over 400 domestic theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.