The Big Picture Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's breaks Halloween records and becomes the biggest horror opener of the year, earning an estimated $78 million in its debut weekend, despite negative critical reception.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, distributed directly by theater chains without a studio, continues to perform well, surpassing $150 million domestically and becoming the biggest concert movie ever.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon struggles at the box office with only around $10 million in its second weekend, but there is hope for long-term success based on the performance of Scorsese's previous films.

Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy's is pulling younger audiences in massively unexpected numbers in its debut weekend at the domestic box office. After grossing nearly $40 million on opening day, the horror video game adaptation is eyeing an estimated $78 million across its first weekend of release. This marks a new Halloween record, and the biggest horror opening of the year — both by wide margins. And it’s doing this despite a day-and-date release on the Peacock streaming service.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is now the biggest opener in the history of Blumhouse, the horror outfit behind hits such as the Insidious, The Purge, and more recently, the Halloween reboot trilogy. The production company needed the win, especially after the disappointing returns delivered by the would-be trilogy starter The Exorcist: Believer, which is barely cracking the $60 million mark in over three weeks of release.

Like Believer, Five Nights at Freddy’s attracted mostly negative critical reception, with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson calling it a “horrifyingly robotic video game adaptation” in his review. The film currently sits at a “rotten” 25% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Audience response, on the other hand, has been very encouraging. Five Nights at Freddy’s earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, which is highly unusual for a horror title.

There Was Something for Everyone at the Movies This Weekend

Image via Taylor Swift

Slipping to the number two spot after two weekends at the top, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is looking at just under $15 million in its third weekend, which takes its running domestic total past the $150 million mark. Produced on a modest budget of around $15 million, The Eras Tour has been unconventional in many ways; in addition to the fact that it was distributed directly by theater chains without the involvement of a studio, the movie is only playing Thursday-Sunday for three weekends before beginning the second leg of its international release in remaining markets. Globally, the film is looking to pass the $200 million mark, having already established itself as the biggest concert movie of all time.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon took the number three spot after debuting at number two last weekend. The epic revisionist Western is eyeing around $10 million this weekend, which isn’t very encouraging considering its low-ish opening and massive reported price tag of $200 million. The film’s running domestic total is yet to crack the $50 million mark, and it’ll need to display remarkable legs in the next few weeks to stay afloat. But remember, Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street made only $18 million in its first weekend, and ended up grossing over $100 million domestically and $400 million worldwide.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by the Angel Studios documentary After Death and The Exorcist: Believer. After Death took an estimated $5 million in its three-day debut, while Believer added a little over $3 million in its fourth weekend, pushing its running domestic total to just under $60 million. With the film hitting PVOD platforms, its days look numbered. It remains to be seen if Universal deploys course-correction for the future of the franchise; a direct sequel is already dated for 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.