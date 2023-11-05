The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's had a significant drop in ticket sales during its second weekend at the domestic box office, decreasing by 76%.

Despite the drop, the movie remains profitable for the studio due to its relatively low budget of $25 million.

The success of the film adaptation will elevate the status of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, which has already spawned various sequels, books, merchandise, and graphic novels.

After a very successful opening weekend, it looks like Five Nights at Freddy's isn't holding up as well as Blumhouse might want it to, with the video game adaptation only adding $19.4 million this weekend at the domestic box office. That would mean that the movie starring Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson dropped -76% from the total it managed to earn last week, in a concerning evolution regarding its ticket sales. The drop put Freddy's behind the likes of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice which saw a -69% drop in its second weekend back in 2016.

The new global box office total for Five Nights at Freddy's is $217 million, and while the drop during this weekend could be cause for concern for other films, the budget for Emma Tammi's film was around $25 million, meaning that the project is already quite profitable for the studio, regardless of the drops it suffers during upcoming weeks. Scott Cawthon's video game franchise has spawned a wide variety of sequels, books, merchandise, and graphic novels to expand its complicated storyline, meaning that the success of the film adaptation in theaters will elevate the status of the property.

In the movie adaptation of the 2014 independent video game, Mike (Hutcherson) is trying to look for a job to support himself and his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). Since his record doesn't bring many opportunities to him, he ends up becoming the new security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned restaurant that used to be popular in the 1980s. Mike eventually meets Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), a police officer who helps him understand the secrets hidden within the walls of the pizzeria.

Will There Be a 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?

Despite the drop suffered at the domestic box office this weekend, Five Nights at Freddy's has still proven to be a successful endeavor for Blumhouse and Universal. With both M3GAN and The Black Phone set to receive sequels in 2025, it could be likely for the studio to develop another Freddy's film, adding the property to the extensive franchise portfolio under their domain. Stay tuned at Collider for the news on whether Blumhouse will move forward with yet another visit to an abandoned pizzeria populated by haunted animatronics.

Five Nights at Freddy's is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

