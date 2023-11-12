The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's has crossed the $250 million milestone at the box office, making it a highly profitable success for Blumhouse and Universal.

The movie adaptation, based on the popular video game, surpassed its production budget and has already beaten other horror offerings released this year.

While a sequel hasn't been officially announced, the film's success suggests the potential for a new franchise, with plenty of material from the game series to adapt in the future.

After two weeks of delivering family-friendly frights on the big screen, Five Nights at Freddy's has now crossed the $250 million milestone. The horror feature has earned $251.9 million at the global box office, becoming a very profitable success for both Blumhouse and Universal. The video game adaptation earned $15.3 million at the domestic box office over the course of this weekend. While that seems like a steep drop from the $80 million debut the movie scored during its first few days of release, its current haul has surpassed its production budget, which carries a reported tag of $25 million.

Josh Hutcherson stars in the film as Mike Schmidt, a young man struggling to find a new job due to his complicated history. Since he has to take care of his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), he feels forced to accept any offer that might come his way. What he never expected was becoming the security guard of a haunted pizzeria that contained giant animatronics possessed by the souls of kids who had been murdered decades ago. The fight for survival begins, when William Afton (Matthew Lillard) and the haunted robots set their sights in hurting both siblings.

The cast of the video game adaptation also included Elizabeth Lail as the mysterious police office, Vanessa, and Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane, who wanted to keep custody of Abby only to use the money for herself. Emma Tammi directed the movie based on the 2014 popular independent video game created by Scott Cawthon, who struggled to get the project off the ground for the better part of a decade. It seems that effort paid off, with Universal and Blumhouse having a potential new franchise on their hands, looking at how profitable Five Nights at Freddy's has become in such a short amount of time.

'Five Nights at Freddy's Rules at the Horror Box Office

Close

Given the success the adaptation has seen in a couple of weeks, it has already beaten other horror offerings that have been released this year, including The Nun II and M3GAN. A sequel hasn't been officially announced by the studio, as they are still working on titles such as The Black Phone 2 and The Exorcist: Deceiver. But if audiences are expecting to see more of Freddy, Foxy, Chica and Bonnie, they might be in luck, with the game series having plenty of material to adapt in store. Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and the tragedy that struck isn't easy to get away from, and Mike and Abby could find themselves involved in the conflict again at some point in the future. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror

