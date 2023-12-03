The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's is the most successful Blumhouse movie ever, earning $286 million globally.

The film follows Mike, played by Josh Hutcherson, who becomes a security guard at a haunted pizzeria and must protect his sister from possessed animatronics.

A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's is likely due to the movie's success, with the director expressing interest in continuing Mike's journey.

After an entire month of overperforming at the global box office, Five Nights at Freddy's turned out to be the most successful Blumhouse movie in the studio's history. The video game adaptation has now earned $286 million, and is nearing a new milestone at the box office. $136 million out of that total came from the domestic box office, where the video game adaptation saw an $78 million opening weekend back in October. By the box office numbers, it's clear that audiences from all over the world can't get enough of Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, and Foxy, and the tragic backstory behind their new life at the haunted pizzeria.

Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a young man who struggles to find a job after a complicated track record makes him an unreliable hire. But when William Afton (Matthew Lillard) pretends to be someone called Steve Raglan and offers him to be the security guard job at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, he can't let the opportunity pass him by. Once the job starts, Mike faces a huge problem – the possessed animatronics want to take his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), with them. What follows is a quest for survival.

The road to get Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen was a complicated one, with Scott Cawthon not being able to find the right script for the adaptation of his games. Back in 2015, the movie was supposed to be released by Warner Bros., but after being stuck in development hell for years, it ended up going to Universal and Blumhouse. Thankfully, the film turned out to be a success in the end, potentially becoming a new franchise for the studio. The future of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza looks bright at the moment.

Will There Be a 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?

Image by Annamaria Ward

A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's hasn't officially been announced yet, but judging by the adaptation's performance at the box office, a return to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is likely for audiences. Emma Tammi, the director behind the first installment, has previously that she's interested in coming back for a sequel, setting the stage for Mike's journey to continue. It remains to be seen when the haunted animatronics can return to the big screen, given how the video games the film was based on have plenty of source material and lore yet to be adapted.

Five Nights at Freddy's is available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch Now