The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's is now the biggest hit for horror production banner Blumhouse, nearing $300 million at the global box office.

Despite negative reviews, the film impressed audiences, with an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie follows a night guard haunted by animatronic creatures at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, based on the popular video game franchise.

After a month in theaters worldwide, Universal’s horror video game adaption Five Nights at Freddy’s is looking to end its theatrical run with a new record to its name. The movie set opening weekend records for horror specialists Blumhouse, and has now become the production banner’s biggest hit at the global box office, where it is nearing the $300 million mark.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has grossed $136 million at the domestic box office, and another $160 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $295 million after 31 days of release. Blumhouse’s previous global champ was M. Night Shyamalan’s comeback hit Split, which generated just under $280 million worldwide in 2017. Split remains the banner’s third-biggest domestic release, with $138 million in the bank. Blumhouse’s other recent hits include M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man, but just before Five Nights at Freddy’s debuted, the banner was reeling from the under-performance of its would-be franchise-starter The Exorcist: Believer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s grossed $80 million in its opening weekend — a record not just for the Halloween frame, but also for horror movies this year. And it did this with a day-and-date debut on Universal’s Peacock streaming service, where it also set viewership records. Widely expected to be front-loaded, the movie registered a hefty second-weekend drop, but subsequently steadied itself across the next few weekends.

Blumhouse's Biggest Hits Global Box Office Five Nights at Freddy's $295,418,109 Split $278,754,594 Halloween $255,416,089 Get Out $252,297,405 Glass $246,999,039

'Five Nights at Freddy's' Impressed Audiences Despite the Odds

Reviews for the film have been mostly negative; it sits at a “rotten” 30% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson called it a “horrifyingly robotic video game adaptation.” However, audience response has proven to be a key factor in its success. The film’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes stands at a way more impressive 87%, and it delivered a solid (especially for a horror movie) A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, the movie is directed by debutante Emma Tammi, and stars Josh Hutcherson in the role of a night guard at an entertainment facility, who is haunted by a quintet of animatronic creatures. The film also stars Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Mary Stuart Masterson. You can watch Five Nights at Freddy’s in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.