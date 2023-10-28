The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's has had a highly successful box office debut and is projected to earn around $130 million globally over the weekend, making it one of the biggest horror debuts ever.

The movie has already earned $52.8 million at the global box office.

Five Nights at Freddy's could beat the opening weekend hauls of recent hits such as John Wick: Chapter 4 and Fast X.

Five Nights at Freddy's is finally in theaters after fans waited almost an entire decade for the adaptation to become a reality. It appears that the wait was worth it for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, with the popular video game adaptation projected to earn around $130 million on its global box office debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not only would that position Freddy's performance as one of the biggest horror debuts of all time, but it would also put it above recent hits such as 2018's Halloween and this fall's The Nun II. There's no stopping the friendly group of animatronics.

With a reported $39.5 million on Friday at the domestic box office, the movie is already on pace above fellow video game adaptation The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which premiered on the big screen earlier this year. While that doesn't mean that Five Nights at Freddy's will end up making more of an impact with its ticket sales when all is said and done — especially given that it received a day-and-date release on Peacock — it does prove that audiences are clearly interested in the tale about a haunted pizzeria. Current estimates predict Emma Tammi's video game adaptation will earn around $78 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. With a Friday total of $13.3 million, the movie is currently sitting at a $52.8 million haul.

Recent hits that performed similarly to what Freddy's is coming up with at the box office are John Wick: Chapter 4 and Fast X. The latest chapter in Keanu Reeves' adventures as the titular lonely action hero in the John Wick franchise opened with $73 million at the domestic box office earlier this year, while the explosive continuation of the Toretto family's story scored a $67 million debut.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' is About Revenge

In the anticipated video game adaptation, Josh Hutcherson stars as Mike Schmidt, a young man in charge of taking care of his young sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). Since his career opportunities are very limited due to his explosive behavior, Mike feels grateful when Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard) offers him the position of security guard at an abandoned pizzeria. But the protagonist quickly realizes that there is something deeply wrong with Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, and finds himself in a situation where he must save Abby's life from the secrets lurking within the run-down establishment. The video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon comes to life in Blumhouse's latest attempt at building a new franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy's is currently in theaters and available to stream on Peacock. Check out more information about the movie and where to find tickets here.

