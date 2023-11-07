The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's has become the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, earning over $113 million at the domestic box office.

The movie's success was surprising, with an $80 million opening weekend and a modest $25 million budget.

While a sequel hasn't been announced yet, the film's global box office total of $215 million increases the chances of a continuation of Mike and Abby's story.

As Five Nights at Freddy's continues its impressive run at the box office, Emma Tammi's video game adaptation has officially become the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. With $113 million at the domestic box office, the movie about a haunted pizzeria beat out titles such as Scream VI and M3GAN to position itself as the most demanded project within the genre. It appears that it will be hard to top Freddy's, with less than two months left until 2023 comes to an end, and it remains to be seen if the movie can break any more records before it leaves the big screen.

In the live-action adaptation of the popular 2014 independent video game, Mike (Josh Hutcherson) is having a hard time with finding a new job, when a disguised William Afton (Matthew Lillard) approaches him with the only decent offer he's going to find. As the new security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, Mike will have to watch out for the haunted animatronics that roam the business at night, while he tries to take care of his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). A new opportunity turns into a nightmare when the animatronics' plan of violence is revealed.

While the movie was expected to be successful, specially considering its $25 million budget, it was surprising to see it take an $80 million opening weekend upon its debut. Besides releasing in theaters around the world, the film is also available for streaming on Peacock in the United States. With a modest budget and the box office debut of a blockbuster juggernaut, Five Nights at Freddy's has become a profitable endeavor for both Blumhouse and Universal, cementing its place as the highest-grossing horror release of the year. The studio might've found their newest franchise in the abandoned pizzeria.

Will There Be a 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?

Close

While a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's hasn't been announced yet, the fact that the movie is sitting on a $215 million global box office total elevates the chances of Mike and Abby's story moving forward. Blumhouse is no stranger to working on sequels to the stories it creates, with continuations of M3GAN, The Exorcist: Believer and The Black Phone currently in the works at the studio. It could only be a matter of time before the company announces the development of the next Fazbear fright, but for now, Emma Tammi's film continues to sell tickets at the box office.

Five Nights at Freddy's is currently playing in theaters and available for streaming on Peacock in the United States.