The Big Picture The Five Nights at Freddy's movie adaptation reveals an image of the main characters Mike and Abby, who will have to escape the dark secrets within the decaying Freddy's restaurant.

Mike takes on a job as a security guard at Freddy's, unknowingly connecting himself to the tragic killings that occurred at the restaurant years ago.

The animatronics at Freddy's have become violent and autonomous, posing a grave danger to Mike and his sister as they navigate the secrets of the pizzeria.

Halloween season is approaching movie theaters, and to celebrate, a new image from Five Nights at Freddy's, the upcoming video game adaptation about a tragedy that took place a long time ago, has been shared by Total Film Magazine. After several children disappeared from the premises of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, the restaurant was shut down and abandoned, but decades after the case was left unsolved, new characters will find themselves drawn to the decaying restaurant. However, dark secrets are kept within the walls of Freddy's, and the main characters of the upcoming movie will have to do whatever it takes to escape.

In the new image, Mike (Josh Hutcherson) can be seen protecting his sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), from an unknown threat. Since things weren't looking great for the protagonist, he was forced to look for any job he could find. He will end up finding the position of a nocturnal security guard at the abandoned Freddy's, leading to him being directly connected to the fateful killings that took place in there decades before the events of the film. As he would soon discover, things aren't what they appear to be at the pizzeria.

Four animatronics were in charge of entertaining children with their original songs back when the restaurant was operational. But when the group of kids went missing without leaving a trace, something changed in the robots, making them violent and apparently able of making movements and decisions of their own choice. When Mike begins working at Freddy's, he will quickly notice that the animatronics refuse to stay on the stage through the night, and with no one else available for taking care of his sister, she will also be thrown right into the danger Freddy's has kept as a secret for so long.

Image via Blumhouse

Who Will Josh Hutcherson Go Up Against in the Horror Adaptation?

Matthew Lillard joined the cast of the movie when the project looked like it was finally going to be able to start filming after years of being stuck in pre-production. While he is currently listed as playing Steve Raglan, the actor was announced to be playing William Afton during the early months of the adaptation's marketing. Afton is the main antagonist in the original, independent video games created by Scott Cawthon, and the fact that the character's name has been changed during the promotion of the movie could mean that there's something more sinister at play when it comes to the story of the Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation.

You can check out the new image from Five Nights at Freddy's below, before the film opens in theaters on October 27: