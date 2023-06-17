It's the middle of the summer, and if you need ideas for your new vacation destination, Blumhouse has got you covered. The studio released new posters showing locations from their upcoming films promoted as dreamy holiday experiences. Forget about booking an expensive plane ticket to a place far away from your home, spending Five Nights at Freddy's could be what you were looking for all along. Is the weather too hot? Try traveling to a different plain of reality through the red door from the Insidious franchise. You never know what will be waiting for you on the other side.

Get ready to head back to the world of Insidious, when the explosive sequel to the original two films is released next month. Insidious: The Red Door will see the return of Ty Simpkins to the role of Dalton Lambert, after playing the character for the first time when he was a kid. His father, Josh (Patrick Wilson) will have a somewhat problematic relationship with him when they both have to cross the titular red door in order to face the forces of evil that are trying to harm them. Even if Dalton has special abilities that people around him don't possess, it will be hard for him to stare at evil in the face.

The upcoming sequel wasn't the only project featured on thematic posters, as the Fantasy Island is also promoted in one of the images. Jeff Wadlows' 2020 movie followed a group of people who travel to a dreamy island where everything appeared to be okay. However, they would soon learn that the place is not what it seems, and that even some of the characters were forced to go there. The Horror of Dolores Roach also got a poster for itself, teasing the horror tale that recently saw its first trailer making its debut. There was one last production showcased in the collection.

Welcome to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza

The final film featured on the destination posters was the upcoming adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's. The indie horror video game sensation that took the world by storm almost a decade ago is back, bringing Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy to live-action. In the FNAF universe, five children disappear near one of the Freddy Fazbear restaurants, leaving a community heartbroken while the police couldn't find who was responsible. Now, the robots from the pizzeria are acting in a strange way, creating doubt in the mind of the people who were close to the tragedy.

