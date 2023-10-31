The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's has broken records as the most-watched title on Peacock during its first five days, potentially becoming a new horror franchise.

The film follows a troubled security guard as he navigates the night shift at a haunted pizzeria, facing a sinister backstory and a secret identity.

The movie's success at the global box office, with a debut of $130 million, demonstrates the worldwide audience's enduring fascination with Freddy and his friends.

Five Nights at Freddy's, the successful video game adaptation directed by Emma Tammi, has broken yet another record during its opening weekend. The Blumhouse production became the most watched title on Peacock during its first five days, beating recent hits such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie or last year's Halloween Ends. The film about a haunted pizzeria containing the souls of children also made some noise at the global box office over the course of the weekend, meaning that the studio could be looking at their potential next horror franchise in Freddy and his friends.

With a debut of around $130 million at the global box office, it's clear that audiences from all over the world can't get enough of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, with the lovable characters being a part of a sinister backstory. The movie follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) as he tries to take care of himself and his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). But since his complicated past keeps him from finding a good career opportunity, he's forced to take extreme measures, until a seemingly friendly mentor comes to him with an unusual employment opportunity.

But Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard) isn't the person he claims to be, with a secret identity directly related to the tragedy that struck Freddy Fazbear's Pizza many years ago. The adaptation went through an extensive development process, with the original rights acquisition for Scott Cawthon's popular video games going to Warner Bros. Since that movie never made it off the ground, Blumhouse and Universal came in to give it a try, eventually coming up with the story that can be currently seen in theaters. While it's hard to know how Freddy's would've performed at the box office if it hadn't been released on Peacock at the same time, the fact that the film is breaking records on both fronts is nothing but impressive.

The Future of 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

With the success Five Nights at Freddy's has found both at the box office and in streaming, Blumhouse could develop a sequel to the adaptation in the future. After all, director Tammi has previously discussed how she would like to expand her version of Freddy's world if given the chance. Seeing how the studio has decided to continue the stories being told in both M3GAN and The Black Phone, it remains to be seen if plans for a Freddy's sequel will be announced in the near future or if this adaptation will remain as only one film.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now playing in theaters worldwide, or you can watch it in the comfort of your own home on Peacock in the U.S.

