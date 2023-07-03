After a long wait, Five Nights at Freddy’s fans are finally being rewarded with some sights and sounds of the Emma Tammi (The Wind) helmed feature. Following the highly-anticipated release of the film’s latest trailer, a set of behind-the-scenes images shows Justin Michael Terry getting more acquainted with his character Freddy Fazbear. The photo series quite literally shows Terry stepping into the role as the actor can be seen in the animatronic homicidal bear’s fur with another image revealing his head peeking through Freddy’s mouth. Crafted by the good folks at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, no detail was left out of the video game character’s adaptation to the big screen.

With Terry in the suit, Five Nights at Freddy’s also stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Mary Stuart Masterton (Fried Green Tomatoes), Piper Rubio (Unstable), Elizabeth Lail (You), and Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away). While trailers and other teasers have given us a look at the sinister animatronic critters who call the pizzeria home and the humans caught in their crosshairs, this up-close-and-personal set of photos reveals the care and dedication that went into every stitch of Freddy’s costume.

Five Nights at Freddy’s finds itself as the latest video game to receive a scripted adaptation with other titles like Uncharted and The Last of Us having already had their days in the sun while others like Twisted Metal and Fallout are also on the way. In Five Nights at Freddy’s, Hutcherson stars as the newly hired night guard, Mike Schmidt, who finds himself living out a nightmare when the animatronic characters at Freddy Fazbera’s Pizza come to life to wreak havoc. Hoping to escape with his life, Mike immerses himself in the history of the business only to find more disturbing stories the further he goes.

Image via Blumhouse

Who’s Behind Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Horror aficionado Jason Blum has long been trying to get the film off the ground and has finally done it, adding his name to the team as a producer. Joining him are Beatriz Sequeira (The Amazing Spider-Man), Christopher H. Warner (Halloween Ends), Russell Binder (Creepshow), and Scott Cawthon, the latter of whom also penned the script alongside Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. Following suit with other successful titles including Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, Five Nights will drop both in theaters and on the streaming platform Peacock on October 27, 2023.

Check out the making of a monster in the set of images below: