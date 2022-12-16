Ever since the video game first started terrorizing players, fans have been clamoring for a film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Now, production on a film seems to be picking up speed as it just got two stars. Deadline is reporting that the upcoming horror film from Blumhouse will star Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror video game that first came out in 2014 and has become a worldwide hit. It has spawned eight sequel games, multiple spin-off games, novels, and an avid and dedicated fanbase. The first game sees the player take control of a night security guard at "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza", a place very similar to Chuck E. Cheese. However, on the first night, all hell breaks loose as the animatronics come to life and try to kill you. The player must then survive the five nights to collect their much-needed paycheck at the end of the week.

The exact nature of Lillard and Hutcherson’s roles has not been revealed at this time, nor has the exact plot of the film. While it is likely to cover the first game, that game was rather light on plot and focused on the scares. It wasn’t until the sequels that the lore of the world was explored and deepened. There is a lot in the Five Nights at Freddy’s world that the film could explore.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Film Taps Emma Tammi to Direct

Lillard is known to audiences for any one of his iconic roles, be it Stu in the original Scream or the live-action Shaggy in Scooby-Doo. He has also starred in hit films like She’s All That, and starred in series like Good Girls and Bosch. Hutcherson is best known for starring in The Hunger Games film franchise. More recently he starred in the Hulu comedy series Future Man and the comedy The Disaster Artist.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie is set to be directed by Emma Tammi from a script written by herself, Scott Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback. Additionally, the iconic Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working on the animatronics for the film alongside Blumhouse. Cawthon and Jason Blum will be producing the adaptation with Russell Binder serving as an executive producer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is set to begin production this February in New Orleans. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the film. Check out this trailer for the original game below: