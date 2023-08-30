The Big Picture New character posters for Five Nights at Freddy's have been released, evoking nostalgia and building excitement for fans.

The movie follows Mike, a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where creepy animatronics come to life.

The movie, set to arrive in theaters and on Peacock on October 27, stays true to the source material, with twisted portrayals and spooky vibes.

As we near October and the arrival of spooky season, more and more horror tales are lined up for our entertainment, however, there’s one movie that many fans are eagerly waiting for, Five Nights at Freddy’s from Blumhouse. The video game adaptation has been long in making and fans can’t wait to finally meet Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy in the live-action adaptation.

Now, several new character posters along with the second trailer have been released, reminding fans of the horror and thrill in store for them. The new posters take inspiration from Into the Pit: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights books and see the animatronic characters in similar fashion surrounded by the colorful balls. Each character is dimly lit in their own poster, serving to spook us further. Avid fans will certainly appreciate the creative effort in evoking nostalgia with these posters.

What’s ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s' About?

Directed by Emma Tammi from a screenplay she co-wrote with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback the feature has been in development hell since 2015. Based on the fan-favorite games, the movie will follow Mike, who is looking for a job, and his search leads him straight to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where he is hired as a night security guard. While the restaurant was creepy enough as it had been abandoned for decades things would take a turn when Mike realized he wasn't alone. Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy – the four animatronics – are here to keep him company. As the lore goes, the restaurant was closed after the children mysteriously disappeared from its premises, setting the stage for the events of the upcoming feature.

Image via Blumhouse

Overall, the movie looks like a faithful adaptation of its source material. The spooky vibes, twisted portrayals, and creepy animatronics all add to the franchise we know and love. The movie stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Monroe, Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt, Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan, Kat Conner Sterling as Max, Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane along with Lucas Grant and Jessica Blackmore.

Five Nights at Freddy’s premieres in theaters and on Peacock, the same day on October 27. Until then, you can check out the new posters below: