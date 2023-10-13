The Big Picture The Five Nights at Freddy's movie will include Easter eggs from the original games, providing continual things to discover for fans upon re-watching.

Mike Schmidt and his sister uncover the terrifying truth about the animatronics that come to life at the abandoned pizzeria.

The main antagonist may not be the animatronics, but rather the one who hired Mike, with a sinister secret lurking beneath the surface.

Five Nights at Freddy's is crawling its way to the big screen just in time for Halloween, bringing the popular independent video game to the big screen. The frightening animatronics of the abandoned pizzeria are ready to look for revenge when the sun is down, setting the stage for the story about survival. Emma Tammi, the director behind Blumhouse's upcoming horror adaptation, knows how dedicated the fan base of the franchise can be, which is why she included tons of references to the original games in her work. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the director spoke about the Easter eggs coming straight from the games that will be included in the film adaptation:

"We were definitely focused on planting Easter eggs throughout, but I think it was mostly in an effort to make sure that the first one was full of them for the fans on the first view, and hopefully on the second and third view, too. Just continual things to discover, should people want to re-watch it. Less concerned with how it might impact potential sequels, but of course, that's been in the back of our heads, too, and hopefully, we'll be lucky enough to explore that. I would say check out the security monitors."

In the upcoming movie, Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) hasn't been lucky with his continuous work search, and with his young sister Abby (Piper Rubio) depending on him, he's forced to take the first offer that comes his way. After a string of unsuccessful applications, he lands a gig as a security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza during the night shift. But what Mike and Abby would find can't be explained easily, with the big robots that used to entertain children decades ago coming to life while they're all at the restaurant.

While the animatronics can be very scary on their own, they might not be the only antagonists in Five Nights at Freddy's. Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard), the man who hires Mike, can appear to be a mild-mannered business executive who only wants to protect the abandoned establishment that brought so much joy to entire families in the past. But a sinister secret could be hiding beneath who he appears to be, as the mysteries of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza start to unravel in the film adaptation of the video game.

The fact that Five Nights at Freddy's will be able to place so many Easter eggs in the background of the action is because Scott Cawthon has released multiple games set in the franchise since 2014. Across the years, many new characters have been introduced as part of the entertainment options offered by Fazbear Entertainment, and while not all of them might be able to appear in the movie, their presence could still be integrated somehow. If the adaptation performs well at the box office, Tammi has expressed interest in coming back to direct a potential sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy's comes to theaters on October 27