Jason Blum has geared up teasing the movie Five Nights at Freddy's based on the popular game. Blum, who serves as a producer through Blumhouse Productions, took to Twitter to share an image that says "Day 1 #FNaF" with an image of the slate for the day. And it is going to be a movie that fans of the game and Blum's work won't want to miss. Directed by Emma Tammi, the movie seems to be following a similar story to the game.

And the story is pretty simple: Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) works at as security guard at a pizza place where the animatronics come to life and make Mike's job a lot harder than he thought it was going to be. Think about trying to fight that giant mouse and his band from Chuck E. Cheese every night at work. You'd question your job, wouldn't you? With a screenplay by Seth Cuddeback, Tammi, and a story credit to Scott Cawthon for the game it is based on, all we know about the new movie is what we know from the game.

Joining Hutcherson in the cast is Matthew Lillard, who is playing William Afton, the co-founder of Fazbear Entertainment. According to IMDb, the synopsis for the movie is as follows: "A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."

Image via Scott Cawthon

RELATED: The 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' Movie’s Long, Complicated Road to the Screen

This is another video game adaptation that might just work, especially with Blumhouse Productions behind it. For the most part, it is a horror game and horror is what Blumhouse does best. But they also know how to bring comedy to their movies and that's what Five Night's at Freddy's needs. Think of how funny M3GAN was mixed with the horror elements, and it does inspire confidence in this telling of Five Night's at Freddy's.

After all, the game is about surviving these animatronics and their desire to kill any human that they see at night. So it is either your time to become an animatronic yourself or you need to find a way out, and having someone like Hutcherson, who has proven himself as a comedic lead, can really carry something like the role of Mike and make this a fascinating look into the story. Pair that with the horror king himself, Lillard, and this is a movie that is definitely going to be fun for fans.

Check out Blum's announcement below: