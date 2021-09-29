It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for an update on the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, but thanks to Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum, we’ve finally got some news on what’s happening with the long-awaited adaptation - and why the heck it’s taking so long!

During an interview with Collider for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Welcome to the Blumhouse film series, Blum revealed that Chris Columbus is no longer involved with the film. “Chris Columbus is no longer attached,” he confirmed in no uncertain terms. The Harry Potter and Home Alone filmmaker was first reported to write and direct back in February 2018, about a year after Blumhouse landed the rights.

Blum declined to confirm whether or not they have a new filmmaker attached, replying with a coy “That is classified information.”

Image via Scott Cawthon

RELATED: 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Wave of Spooky Horror Movies

However, he had much more to say about the delay in getting the film off the ground, and as is so often the case, the delay all comes down to getting the script right.

“It's really tough to crack,” Blum explained.

“We've written multiple scripts, and we've got where we're threading a needle, which is doing justice to Five Nights at Freddy's and making Scott (Cawthon) happy. The only way that we would go about it is giving Scott ... I don't want to do something that Scott doesn't like. Let me say that a different way. I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of ‘final cut’ and it's taken longer than I hoped to get the right story.”

That's a bit of a curious update, because in November 2020, Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon shared a Reddit post detailing the various incarnations of the script to that date (later shared by the official Blumhouse Twitter account) said the film was set to shoot in spring 2021. In the post, Cawthon shared information on ten different drafts of the project, leading up to what he dubbed the "Mike" screenplay. At the time, Cawthon said it had "All the right characters, all the right motivations, all the right stakes... It's fun, it's scary, and it has a great central story!" Based on Blum's update and the lack of news surrounding any cast or filming details, it sounds like Cawthon might have changed his mind about the "Mike" script.

But Blum confirmed the film is very much still in the works, ending on an optimistic note:

“We're a long way from giving up. And I'm confident eventually I will figure it out.”

Image via Scott Cawthon

Inspired by Cawthon's 2014 horror game/viral sensation, a Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation faces some inherent challenges, especially considering Blumhouse’s fundamental strategy to keep budgets tight. The game starts with a simple enough premise, following a night shift employee at a pizza restaurant who has to fend off the super-spooky animatronics therein, but over the years, FNAF has packed in some pretty expansive lore. On top of the obvious narrative challenges that face every video game-to-film adaptation, especially translating all that lore without gameplay, Five Nights at Freddy’s is also filled with terrifying animatronic creatures that would be difficult to pull off even on a tentpole studio budget. However, animatronics aside, the game relies heavily on atmosphere and slow-burn suspense to build its scares - a technique that can be pulled off at any budget with the right filmmaker.

Monster House director Gil Kenan was previously attached to direct a Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation at Warner Bros., before Blumhouse picked up the rights. Now that Chris Columbus is officially no longer attached to the project, the wait begins again to see which filmmaker can navigate the horrors of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza - and all the challenges of bringing that world to life on screen.

Look for more from our exclusive interview with Jason Blum soon.

KEEP READING: Jason Blum Says He Has No Interest in Remaking ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’

Share Share Tweet Email

'La Brea' Showrunners on What to Expect From the NBC Sci-Fi Disaster Series and the 'Lost' Connection "We have a lot of big plans for what we want to do in future seasons."

Read Next