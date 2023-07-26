The Big Picture Five Nights at Freddy's received a PG-13 rating for strong violent content, bloody images, and language - just as fans would expect. Get ready for killer animatronics on the big screen!

The film follows the story of Mike Schmidt, a nighttime security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, and his terrifying fight for survival against bloodthirsty animatronic creatures. Uncovering the pizzeria's twisted history adds to the suspense.

Fans of Blumhouse Productions can anticipate a thrilling Halloween with the release of Five Nights at Freddy's and The Exorcist: Believer.

Teens are officially welcome to grab a slice with Freddy Fazbear when Emma Tammi’s (The Wind, Fair Chase) adaptation of the fan-favorite video game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s haunts the big screen. According to the MPAA, the horror feature has received a PG-13 rating for “strong violent content, bloody images, and language.” Yep - that sounds about right and also promising for the long-awaited big-screen takeover of the killer animatronics.

In Five Nights at Freddy’s, Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games film franchise) stars as Mike Schmidt, the newly hired nighttime security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a pizzeria, arcade, and amusement emporium filled with fun for the entire family (think Chuck E. Cheese). Just hoping to make a buck and clock out when the sun rises, Mike soon discovers that there’s a much more sinister side to the business as, once the sun goes down, the animatronic creatures come to life with a bloodthirsty vengeance on a quest to kill anyone who dares to be there after dark. From the hours of 12 AM to 6 AM, Mike is in a constant fight for his life while also trying to find out the twisted history behind the pizzeria.

This Halloween is a terrific time to be a fan of Blumhouse Productions as not only will Five Nights at Freddy’s be arriving just in time for the spooky season but so will the first film in David Gordon Green’s (Halloween) The Exorcist sequel trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer which possesses its way into theaters on September 22. As for Five Nights, audiences can plan to unravel the chaos on October 27, 2023, both in theaters and on Peacock.

Who’s In Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Along with Hutcherson, the horror flick will see the return of Matthew Lillard to the genre that he was meant to be in. Sure, we’ve loved him in all the Scooby-Doo films as well as his more dramatic roles in titles including SLC Punk and Wicker Park, but there’s just something about seeing the Scream and Thirteen Ghosts actor in the land of scares that we just can’t get enough of. Also included in the ensemble cast will be Elizabeth Lail (You), Piper Rubio (Unstable), Mary Stuart Masterton (Fried Green Tomatoes), and Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away).

Check out a trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s below and (if you’re over the age of 13) see it in theaters on October 27.