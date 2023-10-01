The Big Picture The upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film adaptation brings the animatronics from the popular video game to life in a haunted pizzeria, where audience members can apply to become the latest security guard and uncover the secrets within.

The protagonist, Mike, takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria without realizing the dangers that lurk at night when the animatronics come to life.

With a large fan base and potential general audience interest, Blumhouse has the opportunity to create a successful franchise similar to their recent Halloween trilogy if the first film performs well at the box office.

A new phone number prepares audience members to enter the world of Five Nights at Freddy's, with viewers able to apply for the position of security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza by messaging the number 1-833-578-0158. The upcoming film adaptation will bring the animatronics from the popular independent video game to life, in a story based on the mystery established in the first installment of the game franchise back in 2014. By applying to become Freddy's latest security guard, audience members will dare to enter the haunted pizzeria and uncover the secrets that lie within it.

In the upcoming adaptation, Mike (Josh Hutcherson) will have a hard time finding a job to support himself and his little sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). The only option that he can find to fit his schedule and capabilities is the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria in the security department, but Mike is unaware of the dangers that hide behind the curtains of the establishment's stage. Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy are the four animatronics that used to entertain families back when the restaurant was operational, but when the business closed its doors, they became something far more sinister.

After being hired by the seemingly normal Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard), Mike will have to adjust to the fact that the robots of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria come to life at night. The animatronics being able to roam the restaurant freely at night might be related to an incident that took place decades ago, where a group of children mysteriously disappeared from the premises of the place. With the help of the friendly police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), Mike will have to discover the truth about the multiple disappearances that took place, and how they affected the history of the Freddy's brand.

A Potential New Franchise for Blumhouse

Image via Blumhouse

With the big fan base created thanks to the Five Nights at Freddy's video games put together with the members of the general audience who might feel compelled to watch the project, Blumhouse has the potential to establish yet another successful franchise with Emma Tammi's upcoming movie. The studio was responsible for the latest Halloween trilogy, where Jamie Lee Curtis returned to have her final showdown with the terrifying Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). We'll have to wait and see if the box office performance of the first Freddy's film motivates the studio to produce a sequel.

You can check out Blumhouse's original post featuring Freddy's phone number below and message to apply for the job if you dare.