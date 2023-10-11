The Big Picture Fans of Five Nights at Freddy's can visit a pop-up location in LA for a photo experience, capturing the essence of the haunted restaurant.

The upcoming movie adaptation will feature the iconic Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant, complete with its terrifying animatronic characters.

The success of the movie will determine if it becomes a franchise, with the director expressing interest in directing a sequel if the box office performance is favorable.

The horrors of Five Nights at Freddy's go beyond the big screen, with a pop-up location based on the upcoming film adaptation of the independent video game appearing in Los Angeles, according to Total Film. While fans of the franchise can't actually go inside the establishment, the decorations of the place allow anyone who might want to take a picture outside of it to have a great experience. Universal is getting ready for the release of Blumhouse's latest scary story, firing on all cylinders with the movie's marketing campaign. The only question that remains unanswered is: Are audiences ready for Freddy?

The location is decorated similarly to what can be expected from the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant which will be seen in Emma Tammi's upcoming movie. With pictures of Freddy, Bunny, Chica, and Foxy on the windows alongside the brand's signature logo, viewers will be able to experience what it would be like to stand outside an actual restaurant from the haunted company seen in the video games created by Scott Cawthon. The pop-up location can be found at 8301 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. Freddy and his friends have arrived, and they won't be an easy threat to get rid of.

The plot of the movie adaptation centers around Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a young man struggling to find a job to support himself and his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). The only option that seems to be willing to hire him is Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, which needs someone to take care of an abandoned location as a security guard. Since he can't afford to be careless with the job opportunities that come his way, Mike accepts, unknowingly taking his sister to a place that has witnessed a tragedy. Four haunted robots are waiting for them at the place where fantasy and fun comes to life.

Is the New 'Five Nights at Freddy's' The Start of a Franchise?

Image via Blumhouse

With last year's release of Halloween Ends, Blumhouse has momentarily lost a franchise that fans can come back to every year or so, leaving them in need of finding a recurrent narrative that can attract audiences. After the negative critical reception The Exorcist: Believer received upon its debut, Five Nights at Freddy's can easily become the hit the studio has been looking for. Tammi herself has expressed interest in returning to direct a sequel if Universal allows it after the box-office performance of the new film determines the franchise's future. For now, audiences will be able to watch Matthew Lillard in the video game adaptation later this month.

Five Nights at Freddy's premieres in theaters on October 27.