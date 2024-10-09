Blumhouse Productions has long been in the business of backing horror hits like The Purge, Insidious, and Sinister franchises, as well as other non-genre favorites such as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman. In 2023, the studio dipped into the business of video game adaptations when it helped bring the beloved gaming title Five Nights at Freddy’s to big screens around the world. While not a critical hit, landing an abysmal 32% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was a financial success and an audience favorite. Now, viewers can decide which side of the divided line they fall on for themselves as Five Nights at Freddy’s is streaming on Prime Video.

Pulling its story from the video game series of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy’s follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a down-on-his-luck man who is the sole caretaker of his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). After losing his latest job as a mall security guard, Mike is closer than ever to losing custody of his sibling. Desperate, he takes the next job that comes his way, which sees him stepping into the shoes of an overnight security guard at a defunct pizza palace called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza (think Chuck E. Cheese). Once a lively and happening family joint, the animatronics and arcade games are now collecting dust and all Mike has to do is make sure no one breaks in. Seems simple, right? Unfortunately, the job just starts when the sun goes down as the animatronics - possessed by the souls of murdered children - come to life and seek retribution for their deaths. Yikes!

Along with Hutcherson, Five Nights at Freddy’s also featured the talents of Elizabeth Lail (You) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful). But it was the inclusion of genre icon Matthew Lillard that brought a certain demographic of viewers to theaters. An icon for so many reasons, Lillard is one of the biggest Scream Kings to have existed in the history of cinema. The actor’s unforgettable performances in classics like Scream and Thirteen Ghosts made him the perfect choice for his small yet defining role in Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The Future of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Close

Given a same day cinema and streaming release, Five Nights at Freddy’s not only killed it at the box office but also broke a record for Peacock. Almost immediately, rumors of a sequel began to circulate, with a follow-up officially announced to be in the works earlier this year. Our most recent update came from Lillard himself, who teased that cameras were set to pick up and begin filming at the beginning of next month.

While you wait for the release of the sequel on December 5, 2025, head over to Prime Video to see where it all began, as Five Nights at Freddy’s is now streaming.

