Five Nights at Freddy’s has dropped a new teaser which gives the horror franchise’s fans a closer look at the eerie animatronic mascots. Without a doubt, Mike Schmidt’s (Josh Hutcherson) job as a nighttime security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is going to be harder than it looks. The anticipated horror will be arriving just in time for Halloween on October 27.

Five Nights at Freddy's centers on the protagonist, Mike, as he discovers that the playful mascots that used to entertain kids and families at the pizzeria before it closed down are now vengeance-filled and very much alive. His first plan of action is to survive the long torturous hours between 12 AM to 6 AM during the night shift. However, to make things even more unsettling, Mike brings along his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio) along, unaware of what horrors await them.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, originally a popular video game series which has now grown into a media franchise, was created by Scott Cawthon. Its movie adaptation has been a long time coming and was announced only 8 months after the game was released back in April 2015. However, development faced several setbacks.

2023 Has Been a Monumental Year for Video Game Adaptations

It is interesting that FNaF finally comes to screens in 2023, the same year that saw the successful debuts The Last of Us TV adaptation featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in lead roles, as well as the record-breaking The Super Mario Brothers film adaptation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is expected to be a terror-filled game-to-movie adaptation and a treat for horror fans, which is why its perfect timing that it's releasing just in time for Halloween. Alongside Hutcherson, we have Matthew Lillard (Scream) as William Afton and Elizabeth Lail (You) as Vanessa joining the cast among others.

Check out the new teaser and official synopsis for Five Nights at Freddy’s below.