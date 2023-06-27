Will you be able to survive Five Nights at Freddy's? Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for their upcoming video game adaptation, giving audiences a new look at the horrors that lie ahead. Matthew Lillard will star as William Afton in the movie, a character crucial to the backstory provided by the successful game series. Josh Hutcherson will play his counterpart, Mike, as the two characters will embark in separate journeys that will come together when it is time to solve the central mystery hidden within the hallways of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

The movie was stuck in a very complicated development process for years, as the adaptation was announced back in 2015. Warner Bros. was originally supposed to develop the project, but after failing to get it off the ground, they lost the rights to the coveted property. In 2018, Jason Blum announced that Blumhouse would now be in charge of taking audiences to the haunted pizzeria, with Chris Columbus originally attached to direct. However, he had to leave the movie, with Emma Tammi standing behind the camera instead. With everything ready to go, filming began at the beginning of this year.

The premise of the adaptation has been revealed, with Mike trying to protect his sister while he works at the spooky pizzeria. A helpful police officer will help the new security guard understand that the reason the restaurant closed down was that five children went missing within its walls, but the bodies were never recovered. After they clearly possessed the robots that brought them joy when they were alive, they will try to make Mike's sister join them in their new form of life. It will be up to the older sibling to save his sister while trying to understand what actually happened to the missing children.

Image via Blumhouse

If an October release date sounds too soon for a project that began filming a few months ago, you have to take into consideration the fact that the scale and budget for Five Nights at Freddy's are considerably smaller than those required for other productions. Production for the adaptation wrapped a couple of months ago, meaning that the team behind it will have more than enough time to focus on editing and the visual effects required to bring Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy to life. After almost a decade in development, it's time for the highly anticipated video game adaptation to hit theaters.

A New Potential Franchise for Blumhouse?

After Halloween Ends brought the story of Michael Myers to a conclusion last year, the studio could use a different franchise to make sure fans will consistently come back to theatres for seasonal spooks. When Lillard was confirmed to be playing William Afton, the actor mentioned that he was supposed to come back for two sequels if the first installment proved to be a success. It remains to be seen if Five Nights at Freddy's performs as Universal wants it to, but if there's one thing you must know about Afton, is that he always comes back.

You can check out the new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's below, before the movie releases in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.