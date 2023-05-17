Almost a decade after Five Nights at Freddy's took over the internet with its simple, horrifying gameplay, the first trailer for Blumhouse's cinematic adaptation of the indie horror video game has been released. The upcoming movie was directed by Emma Tammi, who had previously worked on another horror story, The Wind. The project had faced multiple delays due to how the game's creator, Scott Cawthon, kept looking for the right script before the team could head into production. And now, it seems like he actually found it, with the film headed to both theatres and Peacock later this year.

In the trailer, Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) is hired as the new security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where he must take on the night shift to make sure everything stays where it's supposed to. But things at Freddy's are not always what they seem, and the friendly animatronics on stage seem to come to life by their own will. The mysterious events that take place at the restaurant happen within the background of a terrible tragedy, where a group of local children have been missing for a while, and they are nowhere to be found. Could the two events be related?

The plot of the original games has never been actually confirmed by Cawthon, but the clues left within the main series, spin-off books, and tie-in novels have left a pretty clear vision of what is actually going on, telling the tragic backstory of the restaurant's creators. William Afton (played by Matthew Lillard in the movie) has always been obsessive about his work, and his aggressive behavior took over him when he felt extreme jealousy of his friend and business partner, Henry. Afton's rage would take him to the point of putting on his yellow rabbit suit and murdering Henry's daughter, Charlotte. But that wouldn't be the end of the story. Charlotte found a way to come back.

The Storytelling Potential of Five Nights at Freddy's

Killing his friend's daughter wouldn't be enough for Afton, who found the prospect of eternal life irresistible. The character's determination to find out what made the robots become possessed by his victims might not be explored in the upcoming movie, due to how that wasn't introduced until later games in the franchise. It is worth noting that Lillard has confirmed that his current contract offers him the option of coming back as Afton for two more movies, should the studio decide to move forward with the franchise if the first installment turns out to be a success.

Five Nights at Freddy's hits theatres and Peacock on October 27