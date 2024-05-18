The Big Picture YouTooz announces Five Nights at Freddy's Movie collection with figurines, plushies, and pins available for purchase on the official store.

The collection includes iconic characters like Mike Schmidt and William Afton, with prices starting at $29.99.

The Five Nights at Freddy's sequel is confirmed for December 5, 2025, with returning director Emma Tammi and actor Matthew Lillard.

Return to the haunted pizzeria once more with this upcoming YouTooz collaboration. This figure collectibles company has announced its Five Nights At Freddy's Movie collection, featuring iconic characters and scenes from the Blumhouse film. It's not just figures that the set will have, as the collection will feature other items that movie and video game fans will enjoy.

The collection is up now on the official YouTooz store. It listed five figurines fans can purchase. They include Mike Schmidt, trapped in the animatronic contraption, William Afton in his Yellow Rabbit suit and his "Steve Raglan" attire, Vanessa in her police officer getup, and Doug the lawyer. If figurines aren't your thing, this collection also features plushies of Springtrap, Balloon Boy, Mike Schmidt, and his sister Abby. Last but not least, YouTooz will also be selling a Five Nights at Freddy's movie pin set, featuring all 5 animatronics from the film.

The FNAF Movie x YouTooz collection has a starting cost of $29.99, with its most expensive item being the Mike Schmidt figure, with a listed price tag of $36.99. Pre-orders open on May 24, 2024, and items will ship on various dates. The pins and plushies have a scheduled shipping date of September. Meanwhile, the figurines are scheduled to ship around November and December 2024.

What do we know about 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?

After the success the first Five Nights at Freddy's received in 2023, it was confirmed that this indie horror game would receive a sequel on the big screen. The news was announced during CinemaCon 2024 and has a scheduled release date of December 5, 2025. So far, Emma Tammi, who directed the first installment, has been confirmed to return for the film's sequel, and so will Blumhouse's Jason Blum and the franchise's creator, Scott Cawthon, as executive producers.

Matthew Lillard has revealed that he will come back as William Afton after he shared a photo of himself in the iconic bunny suit on social media, hinting that his character is still alive after the events from the first film. Unfortunately, it's still uncertain if Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio will reprise their roles from the first film.

The first Five Nights at Freddy's Movie was released in theaters and on Peacock on October 25, 2023, and has generated over $291 million in the global box office. While the film sat poorly with critics, it received a lot of praise from fans, having an average audience score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

YouTooz's Five Nights at Freddy's Movie collection will be released on May 24, 2024. Meanwhile, The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

