The lives of the Real Housewives often appear glamorous, far removed from the everyday realities of many viewers at home. However, this illusion is not always the truth. As reality TV fans have witnessed, some cast members grapple with legal trouble and marital issues, resulting in numerous divorces among them. Yet, nothing compares to the distress of dealing with children who find themselves entangled with the law.

Regrettably, a few children of The Real Housewives have faced significant legal troubles, leading to arrests and, tragically, even death. Let's peel back the layers and uncover the harsh realities behind the glitz and glamor of reality television.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality television series focused on the personal and professional lives of several women residing in Atlanta, Georgia. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

5 The Son of a Former Cast Member of 'RHOC' Died of an Overdose

Lauri Peterson, 63, who appeared in The Real Housewives of Orange County during seasons 1-4, faced a heart-wrenching loss this April when her son Josh Waring, 35, passed away from an apparent drug overdose. Waring died a few days after being released from jail. He was sentenced in Feb. to 90 days in jail for violating release terms.

Peterson confirmed his death via post on Instagram on April 11, "Saddest day of my life. The Lord has you in his hand." Peterson's daughter, Sophia Waring, shared her own message, saying, "May you finally be free and at peace Josh." Her other daughter, Ashley Zarlin wrote: "I lost my brother to the relentless grip of addiction. It’s a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts. He was brilliant and had limitless potential, but addiction veered him off course.”

This tragedy marks the last chapter of the tumultuous life of Waring. Peterson left RHOC in 2008 to confront her son's escalating drug issues, which have been well-documented. His rap sheet ranged from battery to felony drug and forgery charges. However, the most alarming incident came in 2016 when he was arrested for alleged attempted murder.

In 2021, Waring pleaded guilty to the shooting in a bid to avoid further jail time. Yet, his troubles persisted, with subsequent arrests related to drug charges involving fentanyl, alongside a string of felonies. Following a missed court appearance, he became a fugitive and returned to custody.

Andy Cohen commented on Peterson's post: “Lauri, I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love.”

4 NeNe Leakes' Son Was Arrested on Charges of Drug Possession

In July 2023, NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant, 33, faced a slew of charges in Lawrenceville, Georgia, including violating probation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of fentanyl, loitering/prowling, and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has openly discussed her son's long-standing battle with addiction, revealing that he has sought rehabilitation multiple times. Last July she sat with Carlos King, a former Housewives producer and close friend. During their conversation on Reality with the King podcast, Leakes shared her anguish, stating, "As a mom, just to watch it is – my hands are tied. You know, he’s 31 years old, he’s an adult, he has children… He has a wife. [There’s] not much that I can do." She emphasized the need for professional help, saying, "He needs rehabilitation... He needs a lot of counseling."

Despite efforts to overcome his struggles, Bryant entered a not-guilty plea in March of this year, for the charges stemming from his July arrest. He has since secured legal representation to navigate the legal proceedings ahead, as he continues his battle against addiction.

3 Daughter of a Former Cast Member of 'RHOC' Went Missing

In January 2023, Tammy Knickerboker, former cast member of The Real Houswives of Orange County, posted on Facebook a desperate message: “Worried about Lindsey, she is missing somewhere in Vegas, Henderson. Any knowledge of her please contact me.”

Tammy filed a missing person report with Las Vegas police and searched for her daughter for three days before she heard from her. In an interview with Fox News, she revealed that she had spoken to Lindsey over the phone and confirmed her safety, albeit with reluctance on Lindsey's part to disclose her whereabouts. Expressing gratitude for the support received, she emphasized ongoing concern, stating, "[I’m] still worried about where she is and the guy that is with her."

Tammy appeared on the show in the first and second seasons (2007-2008) and then appeared as a guest. Her daughters, Lindsey and Megan, also appeared on the show. Lindsey's trouble with the law started as early as January 2013 when she reportedly collided with multiple parked cars while driving under the influence, registering a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit. Additionally, she allegedly assaulted one of the arresting officers.

According to TMZ, on December 14, 2012, Lindsey faced another arrest for DUI following an incident where she allegedly crashed into two parked cars on Balboa Island in Orange County, California. Witnesses recounted that Lindsey who was 23-year-old, fled the scene and sought refuge at a nearby friend's house.

This recent incident adds to Lindsey's troubled history, as she was arrested in February 2022 for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin (less than 2 grams), possession of a forgery device, and forgery in the first degree.

2 Siggy Flicker's Stepson Arrested In Connection to US Capitol Attack

Tyler Campanella, the stepson of Siggy Flicker, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was arrested in April 2024 in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He faces five misdemeanor charges and was arrested in New York.

Flicker had posted photos from inside the Capitol on January 6 with the caption: "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler we love you." The FBI, based on subpoenaed phone records, revealed that Campanella's phone, linked to Flicker's account, was present inside the Capitol on January 6. Additionally, they noted that the account was associated with Bayside Chrysler, where Campanella held a position as a sales manager.

1 Daughter of Lynn Curtin Of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Was Arrested on Drug Charges

Alexa Curtin, the daughter of Lynne Curtin and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, started getting headlines as early as 2017 because of her reckless behavior. Her grandmother, Marilou Colee asked for a restraining order from Alexa claiming she was afraid of her. She said that her granddaughter had spiraled out of control and broke into her California home in Mission Viejo. Lynne and her mother Marilou who lived together, filed a probate case accusing Alexa of elder abuse.

A couple of years later, in January 2019 Alexa was arrested when the Irvine Police Department suspected her of possessing Xanax and drug paraphernalia. She was released later that month on $65,000 bond. On August 2, 2019, she was arrested again and spent six nights behind bars before posting $10,000 bail. In February 2021, she was sentenced to 68 days in jail after pleading guilty to multiple criminal charges.

She faced two misdemeanor drug charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance drug paraphernalia — confirmed by a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office to 'People Magazine' on January 16, 2019.

Apart from jail time, she was placed on three years of informal probation, required to attend a three-month first-offender alcohol program, and ordered to pay restitution for damages, as reported by the outlet.

