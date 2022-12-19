Sex Education producer Eleven is officially taking on a new project, Deadline first reported. Eleven is currently in the process of creating a TV series called Fix My Brain, which is an adaptation of Oliver and Dillon Mapletoft’s stage show by the same name. Oliver and Dillon originally came up with the two-person comedy while they were in university, and performed it together. Now, they are adapting that two-person production into a complete series in collaboration with Eleven.

Fix My Brain is a comedy-drama that will explore depression, as well as the experience of somebody living with someone with depression. Fix My Brain played on the UK festival circuit before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and was met with much acclaim and praise. Taylor and Mapletoft have emerged as promising producers, and their stock has risen as they begin to take on new projects. Their newest project, entitled Everyone Else Burns, comes from Netflix's Russian Doll producers Jax Media and NBCUniversal International Studios, and is slated to premiere in January. The show stars English comedian Simon Bird, and is an off-the-wall sitcom that follows the very religious Lewis family as they navigate modern life while trying to avoid eternal damnation.

Sex Education, Fix My Brain and Everyone Else Burns show the competence of Taylor and Mapletoft, as they are able to tackle incredibly difficult topics while still maintaining a playful yet respectful tone of lightheartedness. “We’ve a strong history working on the subject of mental health and hope to bring this to the wide audience it deserves,” said Carissa Hope Lynch, creative director of Eleven.

Sex Education was met with immense critical acclaim when it first premiered on Netflix in 2019, and holds an impressive approval rating of 91% on RottenTomatoes. It follows the story of high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he navigates various personal dilemmas that are often related to sexual intimacy. The series was applauded for its cast, writing, directing, and responsible treatment of its themes. There are currently three seasons on Netflix, and a fourth season was officially announced back in September 2021. Fix My Brain is expected to follow a similar format and tone to Sex Education, as both shows deal with mental health and the challenges that young adults face in the modern world.

The project is still in the early stages, and no network or cast has been confirmed yet.