The Big Picture Real estate icon Page Turner narrowly avoided a fatal accident caused by a hit-and-run.

Turner's mother's sharp eyesight helped her avoid a car tire that was sent flying towards their car.

Despite the incident, Turner continues to star in HGTV's Flip or Flop and Rock the Block series.

Real Estate icon and Fix My Flip star Page Turner was reportedly caught in a hit-and-run and she’s ready to open up about it. The HGTV star shared the harrowing experience with her fans and revealed that her mom was with her during the accident. The two of them were headed to Turner’s mother’s new home in Detroit from Toronto when the encounter occurred on the highway.

Turner took to her Instagram to elaborate on her grim experience and also posted a few pictures of the scene. In the caption, the reality star explained how a car accident that took place across four lanes sent a tire flying towards her car. While Turner didn’t see the tire herself, her mother — who is legally blind — spotted it by a stroke of luck. Thankfully, Turner was then able to slam on the brakes just in time to avoid the tire coming through her windshield.

In her post, Turner also mentioned that the accident was caused by a truck driver. She even shared a collage of photos of the site where you can see damaged vehicles and the black tire that caused the accident. “No weapon formed against me or my Mama shall prosper!!” wrote Turner in the caption of her post, describing the incident as “the most insane attack ever.” In the end, the HGTV star shared that she went back to Canada after the accident and then chose to fly to Detroit instead of driving there.

Page Turner Is More Than Just a Reality Star!

Turner is best known for starring in the HGTV series Flip or Flop where she helps homeowners who are struggling with their renovation projects. The show premiered in March 2022 and follows Turner as she meets with “struggling flippers to assess their dire, mid-reno properties,” according to HGTV. The show also features Turner’s expert builder, Mitch Glew who brings her plans to life.

The reason why Turner’s show has been a hit with the fans is her extensive experience as a real estate broker and house flipper. Before her fame on HGTV, Turner had already established herself in the industry with years of buying, selling, and flipping homes. As reported by HGTV, the reality star has sold millions in real estate and has completed over 100 flips.

Turner has also starred in the HGTV competition series Rock the Block twice. She first competed in a previous season before returning for Season 5 alongside Mitch Glew for a shot at redemption. In the show’s latest season, Turner and Glew, along with other returning teams, were tasked with renovating attached waterfront homes in Treasure Island, Florida, over six weeks with a $250,000 budget. While Turner and Glew did not emerge as the winners of the show, the reality star described the experience in the following words:

“Rock the Block is tough. We’re tough people. Everyone on here is a tough cookie. The fact we’ve been on HGTV this long shows what champions we are, but Rock the Block is another level of stress and opportunity. It’s this balancing act where it’s the hardest thing I’ve done in my entire life, but also one of the most rewarding, especially careerwise.”

All seasons of Fix My Flip and Rock the Block are available to stream on HGTV Go. As of right now, HGTV hasn't announced plans to renew Fix My Flip for another season.

Fix My Flip (2022) Release Date March 10, 2022 Cast Page Turner Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

Watch on HGTV GO