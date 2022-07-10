With the upcoming release of the second season of his animated show Primal, acclaimed animator, Genndy Tartakovsky, has revealed that he has finally begun working on his newest animated feature film, Fixed via Entertainment Weekly. The animation legend revealed that the film will be geared towards adults with a rare R rating.

"We finally started Fixed, which is the rated-R 2D animated movie about a dog who finds out he's gonna get neutered in the morning, and what does he do with his next 24 hours? That one I've been trying to sell it for 12 years. It's gonna look really good, and it's got heart, but then it's got the super raunch. I've never really seen anything like it," Tartakovsky said to Entertainment Weekly. With an acclaimed talent at the helm with a unique and hilarious premise, Fixed could potentially serve as a refreshing animated film for older audiences.

The film will be produced under Sony Pictures Animation, which previously released the R-rated computer-animated film Sausage Party which utilized its R rating to its fullest potential with its extreme and grotesque humor. Tartakovsky's history with animation is typically geared toward children with films such as the Hotel Transylvania franchise and television shows like Cartoon Network's Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and the Star Wars: Clone Wars micro-series. However, the creator has recently dabbled in more adult-oriented animation with the last season of Samurai Jack debuting on Adult Swim and Primal which premiered on the same network. Alongside Fixed, Tartakovsky is also working on Black Knight under Sony Pictures Animation, which will carry a PG-13 rating.

While adult-oriented animation remains popular on television, full-length feature films are typically rare with a few notable examples such as The Simpsons Movie, Shane Acker's 9, Robert Zemeckis' Beowulf, and Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, all of which received a PG-13 rating. Even rarer are notable R-rated animated theatrical releases including Sausage Party South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, and Anomalisa. With Tartakovsky spearheading animated features for older viewers, perhaps adult animation can find its audience in theaters in the near future.

While the release date for Fixed has not been set yet due to the film's status in early development, fans of Tartakovsky in the meantime can anticipate the premiere of Primal Season 2, which recently released a new trailer, showcasing fun prehistoric action echoing the creator's previous work such as Samurai Jack. More details of the new season will be revealed at San Diego Comic Con later this month.

Tartakovsky's Fixed has no set release date yet. Primal Season 2 will release this summer on July 22 on adult swim.