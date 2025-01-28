The Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs can now go back to being fabulous. 5News had reported that the HGTV stars had their lawsuit settled just before their trial. after first being sued in February 2023. They were scheduled to appear in court on January 27, but the lawsuit was settled on January 24.

“Come now plaintiffs, Matthew and Sarah McGrath, and defendants, Marrs Construction, Inc. and Jupiter Rentals, LLC, by and through their respective attorneys, and stipulate that all pending claims which are now or may be asserted by any party have been fully compromised by settlement, and upon consummation of settlement, the pending claims in the above-styled lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice,” read a statement filed in court. However, 5News and other outlets have not revealed further details regarding the settlement.

What the Lawsuit Revealed About the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Hosts

Image via HGTV

The lawsuit was first filed in February 2023 by Matthew McGrath and Sarah McGrath of Bella Vista, Arkansas, as they alleged that the HGTV hosts were in breach of contract and warranty. The lawsuit also alleged that Dave and Jenny had violated at least 21 codes in the Arkansas home, and there were also unfinished renovations in the home, despite the McGraths spending $10k for home upgrades.

The McGraths entered into a contract with the Marrs’ companies, Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction to buy a house for $559,000 in May 2022. The McGraths stated that they had listed necessary repair requests after inspecting the house. However, despite agreeing, the McGraths claimed that no repairs had been made.

“As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed,” the McGraths stated. “Since that time, the defendants by and through Dave Marrs have attempted some of the repairs listed, but … several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house.” The Marrs had defended themselves against this claim alleging that the McGraths would not allow the companies’ agents or subcontractors on their property.

It Took A Lot For The ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Hosts To Reach a Settlement

Image via HGTV

Despite being ordered to attend mediation, the McGraths stated that the mediation “failed utterly.” Another filing from March 2024 revealed 21 code violations, which Dave responded to in a deposition filed in August 2024 and disagreed with the list of the supposed issues with the house. He even argued that some of the recommended repairs would have worsened the house’s condition.

No further details on the settlement have been revealed, and the reason why is unclear. However, viewers can only hope that the lawsuit does not affect their companies. The lawsuit has not stopped the HGTV stars from hosting their much-loved HGTV show, which has just returned for its sixth season.

Fixer to Fabulous airs every Tuesday on HGTV.