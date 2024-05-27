The Big Picture Lawsuit reveals 21 code violations, unfinished projects, and damage in McGraths' Arkansas home.

Things are not so fabulous for the stars of Fixer to Fabulous. A recent court filing has revealed more details regarding the lawsuit filed against Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction. Both companies are owned by HGTV reality star, Dave Marrs. First filed in February of 2023, Matthew and Sarah McGrath have accused Dave Marrs' companies that the house built for them of enduring numerous defects in addition to a breach of contract. The lawsuit alleges at least 21 code violations in the couple's Arkansas home. With the lawsuit underway, it's time for Dave and Jenny Marrs to fix this not-so-fabulous situation.

The McGraths, a couple based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the locale used primarily for Fixer and Fabulous, have claimed they paid over $10,000 for upgrades to their home. But when the inspection prior to closing was conducted, "not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed." Between replacing the sink, adding stairs and handrails to the back deck, installing windows in the garage, and expanding hardwood floors into the bedrooms, the couple allege in the lawsuit that none of the projects were finished within the agreed upon 30-day window prior to inspection. The lawsuit continues that the companies "attempted some of the repairs listed but have failed to fully perform, and several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house." According to the report, there had been attempts at court-ordered mediation, but they had failed after months of back and forth between the parties.

The 'Fixer to Fabulous' Stars Have Been Sued Before

With new evidence being revealed in the lawsuit, a 45-page filing has been pushed into evidence. The legal council for the McGrath's alleged that a structural investigation was carried out by an Arkansas-based contractor, which also resulted in $38,740 for repair and proper construction of drive and walkways and $47,862 for landscaping and grading, including the installation of a French drain. Additionally, the letter states that the McGraths paid $1,900 to discover the extent of the flaws in the construction of the home. And this allegedly is not the end. It's only the beginning of the work that would need to rectify the home. When it comes to the code violations, they included the deck being screwed to the rim of the house rather than bolted, causing critical safety issues with the structural integrity of the deck. The McGraths will be looking for a court's judgment against the defendants, in addition to attorney's fees and litigation costs as relief. The pretrial hearing will be conducted on September 5th with a five-day trial conducted on September 23rd at the Benton County Courthouse.

At this moment, a representative for Dave and Jenny Marrs has yet to respond for a comment. Dave and Jenny Marrs have experience with unhappy customers in the past before. The Rock the Block stars have previously been sued for construction related conflicts. in 2021, the companies were sued for failing to complete the work on their homes without defects. Additionally, that lawsuit stated that the Marrs' "did not maintain an Arkansas Contractor's License and neither Marrs Developing, LLC nor Marrs Construction, Inc. obtained the required construction-related permits from Benton County, Arkansas, for the remodel to occur at the home." In the end, that case was dismissed with the plaintiffs settling their claims, "releasing the defendants from any and all claims the plaintiffs may have against them." This home was featured in a 2018 episode of Fixer to Fabulous.

With one case settled in the end, Jenny and Dave are certainly hoping for the same outcome. Unlike other reality shows, the HGTV programs rarely show the dark side of the home renovation industry and the personalities' personal lives. It is also unclear if the first home mentioned in the lawsuits were homes featured on Fixer to Fabulous.

All episodes of Fixer to Fabulous are available to stream on MAX.

