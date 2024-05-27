The Big Picture The Marrs family survived a terrifying tornado during a Memorial Weekend trip, hiding in a closet.

The Marrs' Welcome Inn and berry farm luckily remained intact despite the widespread damage.

Thousands showed support for the Fixer to Fabulous stars, as they work on clean up and returning home.

As reported by Heavy, the beloved stars of Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave Marrs, had a family trip turned into a disaster after tornadoes left them hiding for their lives. Aiming to get away for a Memorial Weekend trip with their five kids and four animals, the family ended up trapped inside a closet and fearing for their safety. The incident was so bad that their youngest child, Luke, is quoted to have been "terrified and vomited twice out of fear".

The terrible weather had previously been reported, but nothing could ever prepare the Marrs for what lay ahead. Taking to Instagram to provide an update on the ordeal, including video and photo footage of the aftermath, Jenny posted:

Describing their nightmare, Jenny writes, "A tornado went through our town last night. A tree is on our neighbor’s house and our power is out. We are barricaded in by trees in the road. But we are safe. The Memorial Weekend getaway we planned as a family didn’t quite turn out the way we had hoped but, again, we are safe. Nothing else matters."

The Marrs' Welcome Inn Luckily Remained Intact

Image via HGTV

Understandably, lovers of the family and their show were shaken after hearing about the news, with thousands commenting their words of sympathy and support for them. One commenter asked if the animals were alright, to which Jenny replied, "They are! Our neighbor has been at the house since early am checking on them along with our farm and house sitter. They're all safe".

Fans of Fixer to Fabulous will be familiar with the Marrs' Welcome Inn, and, once the dust had settled and news had spread that the family was okay, attention turned to the potential damage to infrastructure caused. Luckily, as shared in her Instagram Stories, Jenny confirmed that the Welcome Inn and the berry farm had both somehow survived. Given the widespread footage of the horrifying amount of damage done to the local area, it is remarkable that such luck could befall the Marrs and their business.

Describing the amount of damage caused and what action must next be taken in the aforementioned Instagram post, Jenny said:

"There’s a lot of clean up ahead. We have to figure out how to get home because a tree is on Dave’s truck, my car is at a marina that we don’t know the extent of the damage and the roads are blocked by trees and down power lines. But goodness, it could be so much worse. So many neighbors have damage to their homes and businesses. We have been getting updates all morning and the widespread damage is devastating for our town."

If their terrifying ordeal has reminded you of the wonderful projects the family has brought to HGTV, all episodes of Fixer to Fabulous are available to stream on Discovery+.

