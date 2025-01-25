HGTV star Jenny Marrs is sharing a family milestone! The Fixer to Fabulous star, who recently opened up about a health battle of living with back pain from a herniated disc, penned a heartfelt note to celebrate her daughter Sylvie’s 13th birthday. On January 16, 2025, the reality TV star shared an emotional caption detailing how she’s coming to terms with her daughter officially entering her teenage years. The mom of five expressed how her daughter is growing up to be a “lovely young lady.” In her caption, the Fixer to Fabulous star thanked God for bringing Sylvie into her life and even briefly reflected on her tumultuous adoption journey in the following words:

“How can it be that the years of praying and pining for your physical presence in our family feel equally like a lifetime and a blink ago?”

Jenny Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, share five children: Luke, Charlotte, Sylvie, and twin boys Nathan and Ben. The couple adopted their daughter Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa back in August 2013. However, they had to wait two and a half years to bring her home due to the shutting down of the Congolese government.

Jenny Marrs Recently Opened Up About Her Painful Medical Issue

Being a fixer-upper for as many years as Jenny Marrs sure does come with its own serving of health complications. The Fixer to Fabulous star shared a video on Instagram on January 21, 2025, about the “highly painful” medical condition she had to deal with while filming the latest installment of the popular HGTV show.

Jenny Marrs shared a clip from Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 featuring herself alongside her husband, Dave Marrs. The mom of five was displeased with the location where her husband had moved a heavy planter with his tractor. The reality TV star shared that she suffers from a herniated disc, which affects her mobility on the show and limits her from physically picking up objects like a planter, which weighs over 400 pounds.

Her husband quipped that he thought the task wouldn’t take long, but he had to move the planter about 47 times because his wife was very particular about these things. Jenny Mars responded that she is a visual person and that because of her health condition, she couldn’t do it herself. Playfully poking fun at the numerous times her husband had to shift the planter in the following words:

“So, yes. Dave may have had to “scootch” it a few times.”

New episodes of Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 drop Tuesdays at 8/7c on HGTV. You can also stream the episode along with the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

