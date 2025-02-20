HGTV star Jenny Marrs was deeply affected by the February 17, 2025, Delta Air Lines plane crash in Toronto, Canada. The interior designer revealed that the incident brought back traumatic memories of a similar incident she experienced years ago. Jenny opened up about her fear of flying and shared that an upcoming work trip with her husband and Fixer to Fabulous costar, Dave Marss was adding to her anxiety. Jenny asked her fans to pray for them and expressed how glad she was to know that everyone on the Delta Air Lines flight was safe.

Jenny previously took to Instagram on February 10, 2025, to talk about her experience on flights. Jenny admitted that she usually keeps her window shade closed after once having seen an engine catch fire mid-air. However, during a recent flight that she and Dave were on, the reality star challenged herself to open the window. To her surprise, she saw a breathtaking view of the clouds which she wanted to share with her fans.

In the caption, Jenny talked about a friend of hers who loves flying. Jenny shared that this friend once told her: “The top side of the clouds is my happy place.” According to Jenny, the sentiment had always been incomprehensible to her. However, after that flight, she texted her friend to express how grateful she was to have opened the window at the right time. The interior designer noted that while she still struggles with fear, she’s working on finding ways to push through it.

Jenny Marrs Shares Her Greatest Achievement

On February 16, 2025, Jenny took to Instagram to share her family’s Valentine’s Day tradition. The HGTV celebrity posted a video of her husband and children as they wrote cards. In the caption, Jenny explained that everyone in the family lists down things that they loved about each other in these notes before reading them all out loud. “We shared words of truth and encouragement and love,” added Jenny while talking about the heartwarming activity.

The reality star revealed that she calls the tradition “bucket-filing” and talked about how everyone needs their buckets filled by the words and actions of others. She then talked about filling her family’s buckets and confessed that to her, this was the “most important role on earth.”

The interior designer also claimed that being a mother has been her greatest achievement and responsibility. Jenny expressed that in the future, she wants her children to look back on these moments and know that they are deeply loved by their parents. Fans flooded the comments of the post and praised Jenny for the wonderful idea. In an earlier post, the Fixer to Fabulous lead shared a snippet from her family’s Valentine’s Day celebration and shared that after writing these notes, they all have dinner together to end the night. Fixer to Fabulous Season 6 premiered on January 7, 2025. New episodes air every Tuesday on HGTV.