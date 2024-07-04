The Big Picture Chip Gaines advises against painting brick exteriors, as it's a regretful decision that can't be undone.

Chip and Joanna Gaines emphasize the importance of flexibility and learning from mistakes in home renovation.

Fans trust Chip and Joanna Gaines for their expertise and advice, leading to their successful expansion into the Magnolia Network.

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines has renovated countless homes in his career. With his wife, Joanna Gaines, by his side, they have been the miracle workers of so many home flips that fans have adored. They've even established a lexicon that has reinvented DIY lovers' vocabulary. But Chip has some important advice for those passionate about touching their own homes: you had better think twice before painting brick exteriors! Even though the couple has utilized their neutral color palette in numerous homes throughout their careers, he advises that homeowners reconsider painting craftsman-made brick. It will be a regret you will never be able to undo.

Chip Gaines rose to prominence thanks to his hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper. Joined by his design expert wife, Joanna, the pair restored dilapidated homes around the Waco, Texas area while bringing modern Farmhouse chic to the mainstream. So many homeowners dream of sliding a barnyard door into a new room filled with shiplap and Wainscoting. While Fixer Upper ended its run on HGTV in 2018, Chip and Joanna brought their expertise to a brand-new network, Magnolia Network. Inspired by their Magnolia empire based in Waco, the Gaines merged their business and on-screen personas to continue to help home renovation aficionados around the globe. With designs, tips, and hints everywhere you look, Chip and Joanna Gaines are eager to help amateur renovators before they make some major mistakes.

The Truth About Brick Exteriors

Throughout their tenure on television, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been trusted voices in the world of home renovation and design. Between their affable personalities and beloved transformation, many viewers have utilized their tips and tricks in their own personal DIY projects. Over the years, their biggest piece of advice is to be flexible. Chip says, "Planning and preparing are the most important part of the process, but at some point, you have to take that first step. Adjust for mistakes you make along the way." But with that, there are some parts of the process that can't be undone, so it's time to listen to Chip Gaines before you make this major mistake.

Chip knows that boosting curb appeal can be essential for future buyers, but he warns that you must make the right decision as it could be the one error that can ruin the home forever. They've even advised homeowners, and employees, on Fixer Upper against painting brick. As cool-looking and eye-popping as it is, it is a disservice. If your initial plan was to paint the exposed brick, perhaps other steps, like painting the window trim and doors first could be the solution to amplify and modernize the exterior. Chip and Joanna have encountered this during their process before. It all goes back to Chip's advice of being flexible!

Through their experience, Chip and Joanna have learned that even when clients demand a recolor of the exterior, antique brick is something buyers will pay good money for. His advice for someone looking to give their exterior a new look is to pressure wash the home to refresh and revitalize it as it will help the home to appear more modern. On top of being unable to undo the deed, painting an old home, like many of the properties the Gaines have tackled in the past, can cause damage, especially in areas with fluctuating climates. Instead of using regular paint, use something such as limewash or milk paint. Ever heard of those? Probably not, but have no fear, that's why Chip is here! Chip shares that both options are breathable, which allows trapped water to evaporate.

Chip doesn't like being the bearer of bad news for homeowners, but with years of experience under that tool belt, his expertise is unmatched compared to amateur renovators who try things blindly. The great thing about someone like Chip Gaines is he has tried and failed in his past in order to know how to help homeowners not make those same mistakes in the future. He can provide a deep history of why the solution he recommends will be better in the end. It may not be the dream solution, but in the world of boosting the monetary potential of a home, these recommendations are crucial.

Fans Trust Chip and Joanna

Chip and Joanna have advised against some crucial desires and dreams for home renovation. During an episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, they did in fact advise their former employee, John, against painting the brick of his home. They knew it was trendy, but using their advice of being flexible, they skipped this part of the process and, ultimately, gave him a beautiful exterior without touching the antique, exposed brick. Watching moments like this has allowed fans to trust Chip and Joanna through the years.

Love them or hate them, DIY fans trust Chip and Joanna Gaines. Sure, some fans felt that they were showing off when the trailer dropped for Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. In the end, they did flip and sell the property. Their design and construction concepts have inspired many homeowners to include it in their own projects. Many HGTV personalities have been able to expand their careers thanks to their visibility, but no one has done it like Chip and Joanna. They have made Waco, Texas a must-see destination for Fixer Upper fans. Not only can they visit some of their projects, they can visit Chip and Joanna's business, Magnolia. You can shop at Magnolia Market and the Silos. You can eat at Magnolia Table. You can stay at the hotel or Bed and Breakfasts they renovated on their programs. Magnolia turned into a subscription magazine. The DIY Network was transformed into the Magnolia Network. The trust they have built has allowed them to expand their empire, making them the biggest names in the genre today.

Fans have fallen in love with Chip and Joanna. They adore their five children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew. They simply can't get enough of it when the Gaines share personal stories and touching tributes to one another as they feel they are a part of their lives. There's never enough Chip and Joanna Gaines to go around. It's why a controversial piece of advice like not painting exposed brick has been listened to and respected. They know what they are doing. They began and continue to lead the renovation revolution.

All episodes of Fixer Upper are available to stream on Max.

