HGTV celebrity Chip Gaines has generously donated $50,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to celebrate his 50th birthday. Through his donation, the Fixer Upper star hopes to help kids undergoing treatment at the hospital and support their families. However, this isn’t the first time Gaines has stepped forward to help St. Jude in its mission to treat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Gaines and his wife, Joanna Gaines have been dedicated advocates for the children’s hospital and have extended their help to many children being treated at the facility. The couple first visited the hospital back in 2017 to personally meet the patients and their families. After that, Chip Gaines shaved his head to raise awareness about childhood cancer through his ‘Operation Haircut’ campaign which helped raise $230,000 for the hospital.

Chip Gaines Wasn’t Looking Forward to Turning 50

After the donation in honor of Gaines’s birthday on November 14, 2024, the reality TV star and his community of fans have now raised more than $1.5 million to support St. Jude’s mission. This comes after Gaines took to Instagram to share the news and encouraged his fans and family to join his cause. In the caption, the HGTV star shared that as he gets older, he keeps asking himself, “What good can I do today?” and shared a link to St. Jude’s donation page.

Ahead of his 50th birthday, Chip Gaines and his wife appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where they opened up about growing old. The conversation started after Barrymore, who turns 50 in February 2024, shared that she was looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life. However, Gaines confessed that he did not feel the same way. The father of five revealed that he was feeling a little conflicted about his milestone birthday.

Chip Finds It Hard To Accept He's 50

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Joanna Gaines added that because her husband is so young at heart, it’s difficult for him to accept that he’s turning 50. Chip Gaines agreed and shared that he was struggling with what he called Peter Pan Syndrome. According to the reality star, he always evaluated himself from a child-like lens, which made it hard for him to “co-exist with a 50-year-old reality.”

However, he ended the conversation on a positive note and expressed gratitude for his wife and children. He noted that he was still madly in love with his wife, after 21 years of being married. Joanna Gaines chimed in and appreciated her husband for how supportive he has been over the years. “I believe I can conquer the world because he is my biggest cheerleader,” added Gaines while talking about growing old with her husband and learning to accept things for what they are without worrying too much.

All seasons of Fixer Upper and its spinoffs are available to stream on Max and Discovery+ in the U.S.

